WATCH: On Diwali, Rahul Tries His Hand At Making Imarti At Delhi's Ghantewala Sweet Shop

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday put out a video of him trying his hand at making 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo' at the famous Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi, as he greeted people on Diwali and asked them to share how they are making the festival special.

Gandhi posted the video on X and said the true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the 'thali', but also in relationships and community. "Tried my hand at making imarti and besan laddoo at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in old Delhi," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"The sweetness of this centuries-old, iconic shop remains the same - pure, traditional, and heartwarming," Gandhi said. "Tell us, how are you celebrating your Diwali and making it special?" he said.