On Army Day, Prez Murmu And PM Modi Hail Courage & Sacrifice Of Indian Forces; CDS, Army Chief Extend Greetings
"Indian Army remains at the core of national security of India," said President Droupadi Murmu as she extended her wishes on Army Day.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, describing the day as a tribute to the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who serve the nation with unwavering resolve.
Army Day is being observed every year since 1949 to commemorate the day General KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.
In her message, President Murmu said the Indian Army has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery, whether in defending the country’s borders or saving lives during natural disasters. She also praised the Army’s gallant performance and notable success during Operation Sindoor.
"I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2026. Army Day commemorates the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers who stand steadfast in the service of the nation. The Indian Army remains at the core of national security of India," President Murmu said in her message."
Warm greetings to our brave soldiers, veterans, and their families on Army Day. The Indian Army remains steadfast in safeguarding the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation. Our soldiers defend our borders and provide critical assistance during disasters and humanitarian…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2026
It has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery in defending our borders and saving lives during natural calamities. I commend the Indian Army for its gallant performance and outstanding success in Operation Sindoor,” she added.
The President expressed confidence that the Indian Army would continue to play a crucial role in nation-building, while contributing to economic growth and inclusive development.
Paying tribute to the soldiers, she reiterated the nation’s enduring gratitude to the force and conveyed her best wishes to all ranks for continued success and strength in the discharge of their duties.
“I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation-building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation. I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation’s enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty,” President Murmu said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Army on the occasion, saluting its courage and resolute commitment. In a post on X, he said, “On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country.”
On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2026
Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and… pic.twitter.com/IRLSsmvRF0
The Prime Minister also remembered the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers in the line of duty, adding, “We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to the brave Indian Army personnel and their families and said, "The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty and integrity. Ever vigilant on our borders and steadfast in times of crisis, the Indian Army has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service. Our Government remains fully committed to building a modern, Atmanirbhar and future-ready Army. A grateful nation stands united in pride and respect for its soldiers."
Greetings to our brave Indian Army personnel and their families on the proud occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty and integrity.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2026
Ever vigilant on our borders and… pic.twitter.com/YbKN3gerrO
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan lauded the Indian Army for its unwavering courage, valour and indomitable spirit, particularly highlighting its performance during Operation Sindoor, and said the nation stands proud of the force's achievements in overcoming multiple challenges.
In his Army Day message, General Chauhan said the Indian Army has a legacy defined by sacrifice and steadfast commitment to the nation. “Indian Army has a rich history of valour, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation. It has been the cornerstone of the nation’s defence architecture and its most reliable pillar,” he said.
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also conveyed Army Day greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, Veer Matas, Veer Naris, defence civilians and their families. "We salute and honour the supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," he said.
Reflecting on the past year, General Dwivedi said it demanded sustained vigilance and decisive operational responses across the security spectrum to safeguard national sovereignty and interests, which was "clearly demonstrated" during Operation Sindoor.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the courage, professionalism and sacrifices of Army personnel, veterans and their families, and lauded the forces' role in safeguarding the nation, ensuring internal security and providing support during natural calamities.
On Indian Army Day, we bow in reverence and gratitude to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex servicemen and their families.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 15, 2026
The Indian Army stands as the steadfast shield of our nation, protecting our borders across the most formidable terrains, strengthening stability during… pic.twitter.com/izPe9amKwV
In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "On Indian Army Day, we bow in reverence and gratitude to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families. The Indian Army stands as the steadfast shield of our nation, protecting our borders across the most formidable terrains, strengthening stability during internal security challenges, and extending unflinching support during natural calamities. We remain forever indebted to your indomitable courage, exemplary professionalism, and spirit of selfless sacrifice that keeps India secure."