On Army Day, Prez Murmu And PM Modi Hail Courage & Sacrifice Of Indian Forces; CDS, Army Chief Extend Greetings

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, describing the day as a tribute to the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of soldiers who serve the nation with unwavering resolve.

Army Day is being observed every year since 1949 to commemorate the day General KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

In her message, President Murmu said the Indian Army has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery, whether in defending the country’s borders or saving lives during natural disasters. She also praised the Army’s gallant performance and notable success during Operation Sindoor.

"I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2026. Army Day commemorates the courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers who stand steadfast in the service of the nation. The Indian Army remains at the core of national security of India," President Murmu said in her message."

It has consistently upheld the highest traditions of professionalism, commitment and bravery in defending our borders and saving lives during natural calamities. I commend the Indian Army for its gallant performance and outstanding success in Operation Sindoor,” she added.

The President expressed confidence that the Indian Army would continue to play a crucial role in nation-building, while contributing to economic growth and inclusive development.

Paying tribute to the soldiers, she reiterated the nation’s enduring gratitude to the force and conveyed her best wishes to all ranks for continued success and strength in the discharge of their duties.

“I am confident that the Indian Army will continue its legacy in contribution to nation-building to facilitate economic progress and inclusive development of the nation. I salute our soldiers and reaffirm the nation’s enduring gratitude to the Indian Army and wish all ranks continued success, strength and glory in their noble duty,” President Murmu said.