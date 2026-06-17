Omkareshwar Town Declared No Drone Zone Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit
Authorities have made tight security arrangements ahead of President Draupadi Murmu's four-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Khandwa: The entire pilgrim town of Omkareshwar in Khandwa district and a two-kilometre radius around the Kothi helipad have been declared a 'No Drone Zone' from June 17 to June 19 as part of the security arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Madhya Pradesh from Thursday.
According to an order issued by Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta, operation of any type of drone or drone camera in the specified areas is strictly prohibited during the period. "Strict legal action will be taken against violators," the order said.
Tight surveillance is being maintained in Omkareshwar, where Murmu is scheduled to visit from June 18 to 19. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlinga shrines in the country.
The town has seen heavy security arrangements at the event venue, temple premises, helipad, VIP routes, and surrounding areas. Drones, sharp weapons, water bottles, flammable materials, firecrackers, sticks, umbrellas, tools, tobacco products, bags, satchels, and other suspicious items are prohibited at the venue. Officials said all visitors will be admitted only after security checks.
They said that special traffic arrangements will be made from June 17 to June 19, and heavy vehicles on the Indore-Khandwa route will be diverted to alternate routes to reduce traffic congestion in the Omkareshwar area.
Vehicles of devotees arriving from Indore, Khandwa, and Mundi will be stationed at the Trenching Ground (New Bus Stand) and Tamrakar (Ganesh Nagar) parking lots, they said.
The devotees have been asked to walk to the temple and ghat areas. The buses will remain parked at Mortakka, from where the administration will provide special transport facilities.
A temporary no-vehicle zone will be enforced on designated routes for security reasons during the movement of the President's convoy. “Traffic will return to normal once the President reaches the destination,” officials said.
The district administration and traffic police have appealed to devotees and residents to cooperate by adhering to designated parking and traffic diversion arrangements and refrain from carrying prohibited items.
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