ETV Bharat / bharat

Omkareshwar Town Declared No Drone Zone Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit

Khandwa: The entire pilgrim town of Omkareshwar in Khandwa district and a two-kilometre radius around the Kothi helipad have been declared a 'No Drone Zone' from June 17 to June 19 as part of the security arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Madhya Pradesh from Thursday.

According to an order issued by Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta, operation of any type of drone or drone camera in the specified areas is strictly prohibited during the period. "Strict legal action will be taken against violators," the order said.

Tight surveillance is being maintained in Omkareshwar, where Murmu is scheduled to visit from June 18 to 19. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlinga shrines in the country.

The town has seen heavy security arrangements at the event venue, temple premises, helipad, VIP routes, and surrounding areas. Drones, sharp weapons, water bottles, flammable materials, firecrackers, sticks, umbrellas, tools, tobacco products, bags, satchels, and other suspicious items are prohibited at the venue. Officials said all visitors will be admitted only after security checks.

They said that special traffic arrangements will be made from June 17 to June 19, and heavy vehicles on the Indore-Khandwa route will be diverted to alternate routes to reduce traffic congestion in the Omkareshwar area.