ETV Bharat / bharat

OMCs Reject E20 Contamination Claims, Say Nationwide Tests Confirm Chloride Within Limits

File photo of a symbolic sugarcane juice machine displayed during a protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress against the E20 ethanol blending policy outside the Indian Youth Congress office in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have rejected recent concerns over excessive chloride levels and water contamination in ethanol-blended E20 petrol, saying extensive nationwide testing has found fuel quality within prescribed specifications.

The companies said scientifically designed random sampling across the entire E20 supply chain, from refineries and ethanol distilleries to depots, terminals and retail outlets, found no evidence to substantiate allegations of widespread contamination. They said there was “no cause for alarm”. The clarification comes amid concerns over the quality of Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit (EBMS), commonly known as E20 petrol.

The OMCs said the government has prescribed strict chloride limits for ethanol used in petrol blending and has put in place frequent quality checks across the supply chain.

As part of intensified surveillance, the companies said water-ingress and density tests are being carried out eight to 12 times a day at every retail outlet. Mobile fuel-testing laboratories have also been deployed, while samples are being independently validated through accredited laboratories.

Refinery and ethanol samples within limits

The OMCs said more than 100 randomly selected petrol samples from refineries across the country recorded chloride levels of 1 ppm or below, indicating compliance at the refining and dispatch stage.

A joint task force comprising officials from IOC, BPCL, HPCL and the Centre for High Technology (CHT) also tested ethanol samples from 80 distilleries over the past 10 days. All samples reportedly showed chloride levels below 3 ppm, well within the prescribed specification.