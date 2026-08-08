OMCs Reject E20 Contamination Claims, Say Nationwide Tests Confirm Chloride Within Limits
Experts said E20 should also address its lower calorific value with vehicle owners compensated through incentives, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have rejected recent concerns over excessive chloride levels and water contamination in ethanol-blended E20 petrol, saying extensive nationwide testing has found fuel quality within prescribed specifications.
The companies said scientifically designed random sampling across the entire E20 supply chain, from refineries and ethanol distilleries to depots, terminals and retail outlets, found no evidence to substantiate allegations of widespread contamination. They said there was “no cause for alarm”. The clarification comes amid concerns over the quality of Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit (EBMS), commonly known as E20 petrol.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have conducted extensive nationwide testing across the E20 petrol supply chain to assess the presence of moisture and chloride. The findings reaffirm that fuel quality remains consistently well within the prescribed limits, with claims of 500 ppm…— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) August 7, 2026
The OMCs said the government has prescribed strict chloride limits for ethanol used in petrol blending and has put in place frequent quality checks across the supply chain.
As part of intensified surveillance, the companies said water-ingress and density tests are being carried out eight to 12 times a day at every retail outlet. Mobile fuel-testing laboratories have also been deployed, while samples are being independently validated through accredited laboratories.
Refinery and ethanol samples within limits
The OMCs said more than 100 randomly selected petrol samples from refineries across the country recorded chloride levels of 1 ppm or below, indicating compliance at the refining and dispatch stage.
A joint task force comprising officials from IOC, BPCL, HPCL and the Centre for High Technology (CHT) also tested ethanol samples from 80 distilleries over the past 10 days. All samples reportedly showed chloride levels below 3 ppm, well within the prescribed specification.
E20 has sparked questions and the answers begin with testing.— Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) August 8, 2026
BPCL believes in putting facts first. E20 has undergone laboratory and field testing across key parameters such as engine durability, corrosion resistance, drivability, startability, emissions and fuel efficiency for… pic.twitter.com/fNmAy5ZcfF
Testing at depots and tank-truck terminals also found chloride levels below 3 ppm, with more than 80 samples collected from OMC terminals meeting the prescribed limits.
At retail outlets, the companies said more than 1,000 samples have been collected under the intensified monitoring drive. Of the 160 reports analysed so far, chloride levels were found between 0 and 3 ppm, they said, contradicting claims of chloride concentrations running into several hundred ppm.
Four isolated cases of elevated chloride levels were detected, according to the OMCs. Supplies from those locations were immediately suspended and corrective measures were taken after root-cause analysis.
E20 monitoring is designed to cover the entire fuel journey, not just the final dispensing point.— Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) August 8, 2026
Recent intensified surveillance included refinery, distillery, depot, tank-truck and retail-outlet testing, along with repeated underground tank inspections and independent… pic.twitter.com/EJOWTAuOSY
No water ingress detected
The companies also said concerns over moisture contamination have not been supported by their inspections. Around 90,000 retail outlets have begun mandatory checks of underground storage tanks, with inspections being conducted eight to 12 times daily. The OMCs said no evidence of water ingress has been detected so far.
However, transport expert and former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department Anil Chhikara said the debate should not be limited to contamination concerns and should also address the impact of ethanol blending on fuel economics and vehicle owners.
“It is okay, however, not speaking about low calorific values and it should be cheaper. However, the government can compensate vehicle owners through various incentives, like exemption of fees or tolls for safe, emission-controlled and well-maintained vehicles, and other ways.”
Chhikara's comments point to a broader issue surrounding E20, while fuel quality and contamination are being closely monitored, questions remain over its lower energy content and whether consumers should receive compensatory benefits.
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