ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Questions Centre's Reluctance On Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Srinagar: The National Conference-led government targeted the central government, asking why it is ‘afraid’ to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir despite promising to the people on the floor of Parliament.

“They promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir (statehood) in the Supreme Court and Parliament. All political parties, including the BJP, sought votes for statehood. They made people vote on that basis in elections. But they are made to wait now. Why are they not fulfilling their promise now?

"That time, we were told statehood would be restored after the election. Now you are seeking more time. People want a timeline,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a long-awaited Noor Jahan bridge over the Jhelum river in Srinagar.

His remarks came on the day LG Manoj Sinha said that the lack of statehood to J&K cannot be used as an excuse for 'underperformance' as the elected government has all the powers.

Speaking at J&K UT Foundation Day at SKICC here, Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated in the Parliament that delimitation first, assembly election second and then the restoration of the statehood at an appropriate time.

"But some people have some problems. When the assembly elections were held, it was clear that the elections were taking place for the UT assembly. They (elected government) cannot make the excuse that work cannot be done till statehood is restored," the LG said.