Omar Questions Centre's Reluctance On Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Omar's remarks came on the day LG Manoj Sinha said that the lack of statehood to J&K cannot be used as an excuse for 'underperformance'.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Conference-led government targeted the central government, asking why it is ‘afraid’ to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir despite promising to the people on the floor of Parliament.
“They promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir (statehood) in the Supreme Court and Parliament. All political parties, including the BJP, sought votes for statehood. They made people vote on that basis in elections. But they are made to wait now. Why are they not fulfilling their promise now?
"That time, we were told statehood would be restored after the election. Now you are seeking more time. People want a timeline,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a long-awaited Noor Jahan bridge over the Jhelum river in Srinagar.
His remarks came on the day LG Manoj Sinha said that the lack of statehood to J&K cannot be used as an excuse for 'underperformance' as the elected government has all the powers.
Speaking at J&K UT Foundation Day at SKICC here, Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated in the Parliament that delimitation first, assembly election second and then the restoration of the statehood at an appropriate time.
"But some people have some problems. When the assembly elections were held, it was clear that the elections were taking place for the UT assembly. They (elected government) cannot make the excuse that work cannot be done till statehood is restored," the LG said.
But Abdullah asked when the ‘appropriate time’ for restoring statehood was. “How are we to measure the right time for statehood? As a CM, I want to know the goal for getting statehood. Those who tell us at 'appropriate time' should explain to us the conditions to meet to reach an appropriate time,” said the Chief Minister.
In the same speech, Abdullah indirectly held the central government responsible for the losses incurred by the tourism sector in Kashmir, arguing that the Pahalgam terror attack occurred under their watch. According to the Chief Minister, the tourism sector, including hotels and houseboats, is empty because of the security lapses in Pahalgam.
“Taxis, shikaras, and houseboats are empty due to the Pahalgam attack. But I am not responsible for the security of Jammu and Kashmir. We would not have allowed the situation to come to this pass here if it were in my control. Show us one place where a tourist was targeted when I was CM for six years,” he said, referring to his previous government between 2009 and 2014.
“Our 26 guests were killed, and we are being advised to work. We know our job well. But you should focus on your work, and we will do ours,” he added.
Though he avoided directly naming LG Manoj Sinha, who helms law and order, including security, in the Union Territory, his father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah accused the LG of having total
He called Sinha a 'liar', alleging that he lies daily about the statehood and powers of the elected government. "The LG has complete control over IAS and IPS officers. Not a single file moves without his clearance," added senior Abdullah, who is a former three-time chief minister.
