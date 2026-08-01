ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Says Jammu Kashmir Must Move Beyond 'Security Economy,' Pitches Investment-Led Growth

Bengaluru: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that his government aims to move beyond a decades-old conflict-driven “security economy” in the region by fostering conditions for major investments and entrepreneurship. He said that lasting prosperity relies not just on government spending, but on confidence, stable institutions, and predictable governance.

Speaking at the IMMBue IIMBAA Leadership Conclave 2026 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Omar said prolonged conflict had shaped economic activity around resilience instead of expansion, making businesses cautious, prompting young people to migrate and causing investors and families to delay long-term decisions.

“Governments could build roads, schools, hospitals and power infrastructure, but sustainable economic growth required restoring public confidence. Confidence is productive infrastructure,” he said. “A government's task does not end with what it builds. It has to rebuild confidence, reduce uncertainty, improve predictability and restore the belief that effort will find opportunity.”

Omar Abdullah delivering keynote address at IMMBue IIMBAA Leadership Conclave 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Citing post-Independence land reforms like “land to tiller” implemented by his grandfather and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K Sheikh Abdullah, Omar said that history showed how broad-based ownership could transform the economy as the land reform decisions boosted productivity and encouraged investment in education and future generations.

“Functioning institutions had helped the region achieve relatively high life expectancy and advances in health and education despite difficult terrain and decades of militancy. Teachers, health workers, civil servants, entrepreneurs and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel kept essential services running through years of conflict,” he said.