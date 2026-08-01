Omar Abdullah Says Jammu Kashmir Must Move Beyond 'Security Economy,' Pitches Investment-Led Growth
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said the region must move beyond its security economy by boosting investor confidence and entrepreneurship, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Bengaluru: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that his government aims to move beyond a decades-old conflict-driven “security economy” in the region by fostering conditions for major investments and entrepreneurship. He said that lasting prosperity relies not just on government spending, but on confidence, stable institutions, and predictable governance.
Speaking at the IMMBue IIMBAA Leadership Conclave 2026 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Omar said prolonged conflict had shaped economic activity around resilience instead of expansion, making businesses cautious, prompting young people to migrate and causing investors and families to delay long-term decisions.
“Governments could build roads, schools, hospitals and power infrastructure, but sustainable economic growth required restoring public confidence. Confidence is productive infrastructure,” he said. “A government's task does not end with what it builds. It has to rebuild confidence, reduce uncertainty, improve predictability and restore the belief that effort will find opportunity.”
Citing post-Independence land reforms like “land to tiller” implemented by his grandfather and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K Sheikh Abdullah, Omar said that history showed how broad-based ownership could transform the economy as the land reform decisions boosted productivity and encouraged investment in education and future generations.
“Functioning institutions had helped the region achieve relatively high life expectancy and advances in health and education despite difficult terrain and decades of militancy. Teachers, health workers, civil servants, entrepreneurs and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel kept essential services running through years of conflict,” he said.
Calling enterprise the productive asset of the 21st century, Omar said expanding access to entrepreneurship was the modern equivalent of broadening land ownership, but required finance, technology, skills, markets and mentorship rather than asset transfers.
He highlighted the self employment program Mission YUVA, developed over the past 18 months after a survey of villages, towns and urban neighborhoods, as an effort to identify existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and understand barriers to starting businesses.
“The government cannot manufacture enterprise. What it can do is create the conditions for enterprise to emerge,” he said.
Omar said Jammu and Kashmir's per capita income remained more than 50,000 rupees below the national average despite recording faster growth than several northern states in recent years. “The region should leverage India's broader economic growth while strengthening sectors such as horticulture, handicrafts and tourism through improved logistics, branding, processing, digital commerce and market access,” he said.
He further added that the new railway connection would lower transport costs and expand market access, while hydropower could provide recurring revenue for public services if developed sustainably.
Omar said geography shaped opportunity but did not determine destiny, adding that the ultimate measure of governance was whether institutions remained fair, predictable and effective beyond changes in political leadership.
Also Read