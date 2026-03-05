ETV Bharat / bharat

India Being 'Dragged' Into Iran-Israel War, Says Omar Abdullah After US Navy Sinks Iranian Warship

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during a function in Jammu ( PTI )

Jammu: Amid the escalating US-Iran-Israel war, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called the US Navy's attack on an Iranian warship returning from a joint drill with the Indian Navy as “unfortunate” saying India was being dragged into the conflict. Talking to the media on the sidelines of a function here on Thursday, the J&K CM said, "It is unfortunate that there were attacks on an Iranian warship, which was our guest and had come to conduct some exercises”. “It was attacked while it was returning and it is unfortunate. Our nation is being dragged into this...,” the CM said while referring to Wednesday's attack on Iranian warship frigate IRIS Dena off the Sri Lanka coast. At least 87 people were killed while 30 others were rescued in the attack. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who called the attack “quiet death”, said that an American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo”.