Omar Abdullah, Ruhullah Mehdi Demand Probe After Kashmir Man Claims Unidentified Dead 'Terrorist' His 'Innocent' Brother
Day after Army said it killed a "terrorist" in an "operation" in Ganderbal, the slain's brother has said his slain brother had no militant links.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after the army claimed it killed a “terrorist” in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, chief minister Omar Abdullah and MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday demanded an investigation into the claim after reports quoted the slain's family insisting for his innocence.
India Army's Chinar Corps which is based in Kashmir, on Thursday said that it killed one terrorist in 'Operation Arhama' in Ganderbal.
“During the night of 31 Mar 26, the cordon was tactically reorganised amidst the intermittent firing underway. Own troops effectively retaliated with a calibrated response resulting in one terrorist eliminated,” the Army posted on X.
OP ARAHAMA, Ganderbal— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) March 31, 2026
Based on specific intelligence input, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Gen area Arahama of Ganderbal.
During the search, vigilant troops observed suspicious activity. On being challenged, terrorists opened fire and… pic.twitter.com/dGxsyJv7su
The Jammu and Kashmir police didn't issue any statement about the alleged encounter.
Reports quoting Ajaz Ahmad, brother of the slain Rashid Ahmad Mughal, from the Chountwaliwar area of Ganderbal, said that he left his home on Tuesday but didn't return.
On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced in the media that an encounter had broken out in Arhama forests of Ganderbal district.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the claim of the family should not be dismissed out of hand.
“At the very least this encounter needs a transparent & time bound probe with the facts made public. Any attempt to obfuscate or delay the announcement of a probe will only damage credibility & that is not in anyone’s interest,” Omar posted on X.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also reacted to allegations that the encounter was fake. "The youth is a 29 year old Rashid Mughal who was running an NGO. The Army initially claimed he was a foreign militant, then said he was a local militant. His body was buried in Baramulla," Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar, adding that "this is what is happening to youth here".
NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi demanded a time-bound, independent probe into the allegations against the Army. He said that the family of Rashid Ahmad Mughal, killed in the Ganderbal encounter, said he was an innocent civilian with zero links to militancy.
“His own clothes were changed. The Army refuses to reveal his identity. These are gravely serious allegations. Silence from J&K Police is unacceptable,” Mehdi posted on X.
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