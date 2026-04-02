ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah, Ruhullah Mehdi Demand Probe After Kashmir Man Claims Unidentified Dead 'Terrorist' His 'Innocent' Brother

Army personnel keep vigil near the encounter site where one terrorist was killed during an ongoing anti-terror operation, at Arhama in Ganderbal district on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( IANS )

Srinagar: A day after the army claimed it killed a “terrorist” in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, chief minister Omar Abdullah and MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday demanded an investigation into the claim after reports quoted the slain's family insisting for his innocence.

India Army's Chinar Corps which is based in Kashmir, on Thursday said that it killed one terrorist in 'Operation Arhama' in Ganderbal.

“During the night of 31 Mar 26, the cordon was tactically reorganised amidst the intermittent firing underway. Own troops effectively retaliated with a calibrated response resulting in one terrorist eliminated,” the Army posted on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir police didn't issue any statement about the alleged encounter.

Reports quoting Ajaz Ahmad, brother of the slain Rashid Ahmad Mughal, from the Chountwaliwar area of Ganderbal, said that he left his home on Tuesday but didn't return.