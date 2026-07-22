ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Repeating Sheikh Abdullah’s 1975 Mistake, Says Mehbooba Mufti Over NC's Statehood Protest

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday targeted the ruling National Conference (NC) for its Delhi protest, accusing it of normalising the post-abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and instilling a sense of defeat among the people.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Mufti said that the people of J&K have given the NC a mandate, with 50 MLAs, three elected MPs in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha after the party promised restoration of special status during the 2024 assembly elections.

“Omar Sahab (Chief Minister Omar Abdullah) wants to give people of Jammu and Kashmir a sense of defeat by demanding statehood and not the restoration of articles 370 and 35A, which the National Conference promised in its manifesto. He is reducing the Kashmir issue to a demand for statehood. When the chief minister says that statehood will resolve all issues, it is very unfortunate. I don't think any leader should give a sense of defeat to its people,” Mufti said.

The former chief minister’s scathing attack came a day after Omar accused the PDP of derailing the autonomy demand after the late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed founded the PDP in 1998 and launched a parallel slogan of self-rule and joined the BJP in a coalition government in 2014.

“His (Omar Abdullah) mandate is not for statehood but for larger issues of Kashmir. He should check his manifesto. Restoration of Article 370 and 35A should be part of statehood restoration,” she said.

Drawing parallels between NC founder Sheikh Abdullah and CM Omar, Mufti said that the NC has always normalised the situation in Kashmir.

“In 1975, the late Sheikh Abdullah Sahab signed an accord and compromised on the Prime Minister and Sadr-i-Riyasat posts, accepting the post of the chief ministership instead of the prime ministership," she said, adding that the party’s main demand of a plebiscite and then autonomy has now been reduced to statehood.