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Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah In New Delhi, Discusses Statehood, Business Rules And Reservation

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Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed a wide range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the return of statehood and other matters. In a post on X, office of the Chief Minister wrote, "Chief Minister met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today and discussed key issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir. The meeting focused on restoration of Statehood, finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservations, and other important matters concerning public welfare and development."