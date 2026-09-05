Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah In New Delhi, Discusses Statehood, Business Rules And Reservation
Omar's meeting with Amit Shah in New Delhi came two days after National Conference (NC) tried to gherao the BJP office for not restoring statehood.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:11 AM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed a wide range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the return of statehood and other matters.
In a post on X, office of the Chief Minister wrote, "Chief Minister met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today and discussed key issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir. The meeting focused on restoration of Statehood, finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservations, and other important matters concerning public welfare and development."
Omar meeting Amit Shah in New Delhi came two days after the National Conference (NC) tried to gherao the BJP office for not restoring statehood. BJP also held a massive protest in Srinagar against the failure of the Omar Abdullah government in addressing the issues concerning people.
The Chief Minister also apprised the HM about the upcoming film festival being organised in Kashmir. "The Chief Minister also briefed the Home Minister on the First International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to begin in Srinagar next week, and thanked him for the timely assistance being extended to J&K in the wake of flood-related damage across several areas," the post further reads.
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