Omar Abdullah Links Nitish Kumar Veil Row To Mehbooba Mufti's 2004 Act

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit out at his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, calling his act of removing the veil of a Muslim woman in full public glare 'shameful', saying this incident shows Kumar's real face, who was once seen as a secular leader.

He, however, blamed the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti for setting the precedent of lifting the burqa of a woman in elections.

"We have seen such incidents earlier as well here. During my election, people may have forgotten that Mehbooba Mufti got a legitimate voter's burqa removed inside a polling station. This is a continuation of the same mindset. That was unfortunate and equally shameful, and so is this incident," Abdullah said on the sidelines of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) event here.

He was referring to the incident that occurred when Mufti unveiled the woman voter in April 2004, prompting the Election Commission of India to direct police to file a criminal case against her.

In her defence, Mufti had argued that she removed the veil from the face of the voter to establish her identity, as she feared many women used purdah to cast bogus votes.

Recently, the 74-year-old Janta Dal United Chief was seen in a video handing a certificate to an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) doctor during the government event in Patna, exposing her face. Congress termed the incident as 'vile' and asked him to step down from the top post.