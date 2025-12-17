Omar Abdullah Links Nitish Kumar Veil Row To Mehbooba Mufti's 2004 Act
Omar Abdullah has condemned Nitish Kumar’s public removal of a Muslim woman’s veil but said the precedent was set by Mehbooba Mufti in electoral contexts.
Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit out at his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, calling his act of removing the veil of a Muslim woman in full public glare 'shameful', saying this incident shows Kumar's real face, who was once seen as a secular leader.
He, however, blamed the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti for setting the precedent of lifting the burqa of a woman in elections.
"We have seen such incidents earlier as well here. During my election, people may have forgotten that Mehbooba Mufti got a legitimate voter's burqa removed inside a polling station. This is a continuation of the same mindset. That was unfortunate and equally shameful, and so is this incident," Abdullah said on the sidelines of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) event here.
He was referring to the incident that occurred when Mufti unveiled the woman voter in April 2004, prompting the Election Commission of India to direct police to file a criminal case against her.
In her defence, Mufti had argued that she removed the veil from the face of the voter to establish her identity, as she feared many women used purdah to cast bogus votes.
Recently, the 74-year-old Janta Dal United Chief was seen in a video handing a certificate to an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) doctor during the government event in Patna, exposing her face. Congress termed the incident as 'vile' and asked him to step down from the top post.
Abdullah said the Bihar Chief Minister could have set her aside if he did not want to hand her the job letter, but humiliating a woman in full public glare is not justifiable.
"Humiliating a woman in public is shameful. Gradually, the reality of Nitish Kumar, who was once seen as secular and sensible, is coming out," the Chief Minister added.
Replying to a query from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman asking states to maintain fiscal discipline, he said that Jammu and Kashmir follows an inherited system, but he has ensured financial accountability since he assumed charge last year.
"Jammu and Kashmir is not financially self-reliant and is dependent on the Government of India. We would get a share of central taxes as a state, but that has stopped after becoming a Union Territory. This has increased the burden on our budget.... If anyone can point to a single case of misuse of public money, I am ready to be held accountable," the chief minister said.
The ATOAI, in collaboration with the J & K government, gathered tourism stakeholders, policymakers and experts from across the country for its 17th annual convention at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Abdullah said that such events are aimed at retaining a pre-eminent position in adventure tourism.
