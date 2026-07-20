Omar Abdullah Leads NC Protest In Delhi To Demand Statehood To J&K After Article 370 Abrogation
CM Omar Abdullah, who initially flew back to Jammu to monitor the relief and rescue operations after flash floods, returned to Delhi for the protest.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday led a National Conference protest in Delhi seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Omar, who initially flew back to Jammu to monitor the relief and rescue operation following flash floods, returned to the national capital and joined his party legislators, who had already assembled outside JK House. The J&K CM was seen sitting beside Delhi Police barricades holding a placard reading “Restore rights and dignity of people of J&K”.
#OmarAbdullah Leads #NC Protest In Delhi To Demand Statehood To J&K After #Article370 Abrogation— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
Read More: https://t.co/1tyKCak1tK pic.twitter.com/xG5i4Oji0t
In a post on X, Omar said that they were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar and “stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours but we were not silenced”.
“This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us,” he wrote.
We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar & stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours but we were not silenced. This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us. pic.twitter.com/tSMwtPLmqI— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2026
The demonstration attended by senior party leaders including NC President Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, echoed with slogans- "we want statehood". Senior Congress leader and former president of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ahmad Mir and JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra were also present.
Holding aloft placards, they demanded restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. "Restore rights and dignity of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir," read the placards.
Farooq, who briefly joined the protest due to age-related issues, said the NC was "fighting for full statehood" adding the party leaders had come to the national capital "simply to remind" PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of their commitment to restore the statehood.
VIDEO | Delhi: After staging a protest demanding statehood, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah said, " today, we are fighting for full statehood, which is a promise made by prime minister modi and the home minister, both in the parliament, before the… pic.twitter.com/GWECDOWjfb— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
"Today, we are fighting for full statehood, which is a promise made by Prime Minister Modi and the Home Minister, both in the parliament, before the Supreme Court, and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are protesting here today simply to remind them of that commitment and to demand the restoration of complete statehood," Farooq told reporters after leaving the protest.
The former J&K also extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party in their 'Sansad Chalo' march over demands for educational reforms and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. "These children are the future of India. They are demanding their rights, and we stand with them. The Government of India should pay attention to their concerns. At the same time, it should also address the issues of Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk should be released from the hospital," Farooq said.
VIDEO | CJP protest in Delhi: Former J&K Chief Minister and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah reaches Jantar Mantar.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
He says, " these children are the future of india. they are demanding their rights, and we stand with them. the government of… pic.twitter.com/T0X6HAWKaL
Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said ,"It is a matter of misfortune for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they are forced to stage a protest in Delhi today. We are here to remind the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the promise they made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir—that statehood would be restored post-elections (Assembly), yet the Union government has failed to honour its commitment."
"This is a promise you must keep. We have traveled to Delhi precisely to demand when that elusive appropriate time will finally come," he told reporters here.
In Kashmir valley, workers of the ruling NC also staged similar protest demonstrations to demand restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
CPI(M) legislator MY Tarigami, an alliance partner of the NC, said the protest is aimed to create consensus among political parties in the Parliament on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Tarigami, who didn't participate in the protest with the National Conference, said the protest is to convey a message to the Government of India about the breach of trust with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, confidence has been shaken.
CPI(M)sent its party leaders including state general secretary Abaas Rather and other activists to protest alongwith the ruling party which participated in the protest.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami said National Conference, left parties and independents had decided to protest in Delhi for the purpose about which there is a consensus among the parties in the Parliament.
Notably, the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. While the ruling NC, which had promised to fight for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status in its election manifesto, it has lately joined other parties in their demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Read More: