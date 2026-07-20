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Omar Abdullah Leads NC Protest In Delhi To Demand Statehood To J&K After Article 370 Abrogation

Omar Abdullah Leads NC Protest In Delhi To Demand Statehood To J&K After Article 370 Abrogation ( X/OmarAbdullah )

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday led a National Conference protest in Delhi seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Omar, who initially flew back to Jammu to monitor the relief and rescue operation following flash floods, returned to the national capital and joined his party legislators, who had already assembled outside JK House. The J&K CM was seen sitting beside Delhi Police barricades holding a placard reading “Restore rights and dignity of people of J&K”. In a post on X, Omar said that they were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar and “stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours but we were not silenced”. “This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us,” he wrote. The demonstration attended by senior party leaders including NC President Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, echoed with slogans- "we want statehood". Senior Congress leader and former president of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ahmad Mir and JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra were also present. Holding aloft placards, they demanded restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. "Restore rights and dignity of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir," read the placards. Farooq, who briefly joined the protest due to age-related issues, said the NC was "fighting for full statehood" adding the party leaders had come to the national capital "simply to remind" PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of their commitment to restore the statehood.