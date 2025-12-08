ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar’s 'INDIA On Life Support' Remark: Constituents Call For Introspection, BJP Says Bloc 'Dead'

New Delhi: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the INDIA bloc is currently "on life support", several other constituents raised concerns over the issue of lack of coordination in the alliance and called for an introspection. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) were among those who stressed the need for reenergising the opposition alliance.

RJD leader Manoj Jha called the Abdullah's remarks a "rushed comment", while PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman accused the National Conference of using the INDIA bloc for votes and "supporting the NDA government's narrative" outside J&K. Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies targeted the Opposition over Abdullah's remarks. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the INDIA bloc is "already dead".

D Raja, general secretary of CPI, an INDIA bloc member, appealed to all parties of the alliance to do an introspection. "When the secular democratic parties came together to form the INDIA bloc, the whole objective was to save India and defeat the BJP... Now what is happening, why is INDIA bloc not functioning with the expected coordination and coherence?" Raja said.

He said no meeting of the bloc has been called after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "As of now, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, is the chairperson of the INDIA bloc. But no meetings are being called, and there is a lack of coordination. The CPI is appealing to all parties in the bloc to do introspection. We need to see what lessons we draw from the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar elections," Raja told PTI Videos.

He added that the INDIA bloc is not functioning as per its objectives. The Congress has so far refrained from making a comment on Abdullah's remarks. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also pointed out that no major meeting has taken place after the Lok Sabha polls.

"As for the INDIA alliance, even before the Bihar elections, Uddhav Thackeray had said that a meeting was necessary, but after the Lok Sabha elections, no major meeting of the full alliance has taken place," she said.

"So whether it is Bihar or Kashmir, these concerns are being raised from different places. At some level, all parties in the INDIA alliance, especially those leading it and the Congress being the national party, will have to rethink, re-energise, and figure out how to come together again, just as we built momentum during the Lok Sabha elections," she said.

Chaturvedi said issues like late finalisation of seat sharing and candidates, lack of a common agenda, and friendly fights are among the factors that cost the alliance in states like Maharashtra and Bihar. RJD's Manoj Jha called the Abdullah's remark a "rushed comment" and said "sarcastic remarks" won't help.

"When there are slightly adverse circumstances, for whatever reason, some people rush to make quick comments. One should refrain from that. Everything is in the hands of the public," Jha told PTI Videos.

"If it (the INDIA bloc) is on life support, they are also a part of it. What efforts are they making to revive the organs? This is not just an issue of one political party. All political parties that are part of it share the responsibility," he said. Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said he does not agree with Abdullah.