ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Invokes Vajpayee, Urges PM Modi To Leverage Good Ties To End Iran War

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his good relationships with world leaders to help end the war against Iran. Recalling his experience during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Minister of State for External Affairs, Omar emphasised the need for diplomacy and humanity in resolving the conflict.

“I, on behalf of my legislators, condemn the war and express condolences for the killing of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, and many other leaders of Iran. I request the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to use his good office and relations to stop this war for the betterment of humanity as a whole, irrespective of religion. I will not talk about religion but humanity as it impacts the people all over,” Omar said in the Assembly in response to a request by National Conference (NC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who had asked the CM to speak over the issue on behalf of the House.

Omar said that he was aware that the PM had good relations with the US and Israel. “As far as relations with Iran are concerned, I am a witness to it myself, as I have seen it during the time of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee when I was Minister of State for External Affairs,” he said.

Earlier, the CM said that he couldn’t speak on behalf of the J&K Assembly, as he feels the House is not on one page on the issue. “If I speak on behalf of the House and someone from the other side objects to it, it will not look good,” he said.