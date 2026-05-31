Omar Abdullah Invites NC MLAs For Governance Discussion Following Opposition Criticism
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah calls NC legislators’ meeting on June 3 to address governance issues amid reports of party dissatisfaction and opposition criticism.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a meeting with his party legislators on Wednesday (June 3), following opposition claims that National Conference (NC) members are displeased with the CM.
Two legislators from the NC confirmed to ETV Bharat that they have been sent invitations from the CM’s office about the meeting to be held at the Gupkar residence of Abdullah.
One of the MLAs said that the CM is likely to discuss issues of governance and seek feedback from them about public delivery services. He said that several legislators have shown resentment over the performance of a few ministers who are “ignoring” the legislators when they seek redressal of public issues.
“The meeting will be a get-together after Eid-ul-Azha. But it will also discuss governance and the CM will seek feedback from each of us,” he said.
The invitation letter to the MLAs mentions that “matters of collective importance and critical issues concerning public welfare” will be discussed.
Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said that the NC is a “big party” and it holds meetings regularly with its party cadre, leaders and legislators. “The matters of governance and public welfare and development are the main focus of our meetings. We hold meetings regularly; this time the chief minister decided to hold a meeting with all our MLAs,” he told ETV Bharat.
The CM has invited all the 43 party MLAs besides the four Independent legislators who are supporting the NC-led government. However, the Congress party which has six legislators and is in alliance with the NC has not been invited.
The four Independents include Choudhary Akram from Surankote, Pyare Lal Sharma from Inderwal (Doda), Rameshwar Singh from Bani (Kathua) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan from Thanamandi (Poonch).
This is the second big meeting of the ruling party in recent weeks. Earlier, a meeting was held at NC’s Nawa-i- Subh office in Srinagar that was chaired by the NC president Farooq Abdullah. It was attended by all legislators, ministers and party leaders. However, a disgruntled MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah was not invited to the meeting.
Commenting on the meeting of the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma said that the chief minister is attempting to “save his sinking ship, while referring to the alleged infighting within the NC.
“The chief minister was missing for 15 days and after returning to Kashmir, he is now inviting the angry MLAs to show them green gardens so that they don't rebel against him. These meetings will not yield anything for the chief minister as his party is at the verge of splitting,” Sharma claimed.
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