ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Invites NC MLAs For Governance Discussion Following Opposition Criticism

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) 78th Raising Day at the JAKLI army headquarters in Srinagar on Tuesday, in Srinagar on April 15, 2026 ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a meeting with his party legislators on Wednesday (June 3), following opposition claims that National Conference (NC) members are displeased with the CM.

Two legislators from the NC confirmed to ETV Bharat that they have been sent invitations from the CM’s office about the meeting to be held at the Gupkar residence of Abdullah.

One of the MLAs said that the CM is likely to discuss issues of governance and seek feedback from them about public delivery services. He said that several legislators have shown resentment over the performance of a few ministers who are “ignoring” the legislators when they seek redressal of public issues.

“The meeting will be a get-together after Eid-ul-Azha. But it will also discuss governance and the CM will seek feedback from each of us,” he said.

The invitation letter to the MLAs mentions that “matters of collective importance and critical issues concerning public welfare” will be discussed.

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said that the NC is a “big party” and it holds meetings regularly with its party cadre, leaders and legislators. “The matters of governance and public welfare and development are the main focus of our meetings. We hold meetings regularly; this time the chief minister decided to hold a meeting with all our MLAs,” he told ETV Bharat.