ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Defends Liquor Sales In Jammu Kashmir, Opposition Calls It 'Insensitive'

Srinagar: A fresh political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the sale of liquor, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday justifying the presence of wine shops in the Union territory. In response, the opposition accused him of ignoring the religious sentiments of the Muslim-majority region.

Speaking to the reporters, Abdullah said that his government had not opened any new liquor shops and had no intention of encouraging alcohol consumption.

“First of all, these liquor shops are for people whose religion allows them to consume alcohol. Secondly, no government has banned wine shops in the region. That does not mean we want more of these shops. Our religion does not allow us, nor do we want people to consume liquor. Our government did not open any new shops. Our efforts are to not let any shops where our youth get astray,” he said.

Abdullah was responding to the media queries over the criticism around his Sunday remarks that no one was being forced to consume alcohol and that liquor shops largely catered to visitors from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“Is anyone forcing them to drink? You are going to the shop on your own will. We are not dragging you there,” the chief minister had said. These remarks triggered sharp reactions from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which accused the National Conference (NC) government of insensitivity and policy inconsistency.