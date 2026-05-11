Omar Abdullah Defends Liquor Sales In Jammu Kashmir, Opposition Calls It 'Insensitive'
PDP leader Iltija Mufti termed Abdullah’s argument invoking non-Muslims as “deeply unfortunate and insensitive"
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Srinagar: A fresh political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the sale of liquor, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday justifying the presence of wine shops in the Union territory. In response, the opposition accused him of ignoring the religious sentiments of the Muslim-majority region.
Speaking to the reporters, Abdullah said that his government had not opened any new liquor shops and had no intention of encouraging alcohol consumption.
“First of all, these liquor shops are for people whose religion allows them to consume alcohol. Secondly, no government has banned wine shops in the region. That does not mean we want more of these shops. Our religion does not allow us, nor do we want people to consume liquor. Our government did not open any new shops. Our efforts are to not let any shops where our youth get astray,” he said.
Abdullah was responding to the media queries over the criticism around his Sunday remarks that no one was being forced to consume alcohol and that liquor shops largely catered to visitors from outside Jammu and Kashmir.
“Is anyone forcing them to drink? You are going to the shop on your own will. We are not dragging you there,” the chief minister had said. These remarks triggered sharp reactions from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which accused the National Conference (NC) government of insensitivity and policy inconsistency.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti termed Abdullah’s argument that a liquor ban could not be imposed because Hinduism does not prohibit alcohol consumption as “deeply unfortunate and insensitive". “If it is wrong to impose a liquor ban on Hindus, then how have Hindu-majority states like Gujarat and Bihar enforced prohibition successfully?” she asked in a post on X.
Iltija said Jammu and Kashmir’s secular identity should not come at the cost of ignoring the sentiments of the Muslim majority. The issue came into focus after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha launched the UT-wide anti-drug campaign ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’.
Apart from the liquor controversy, the opposition has cornered the Abdullah-led government over a range of issues such as unemployment, inflation and governance issues.
Addressing party workers in Poonch, the party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the Omar Abdullah government of remaining “silent” on rising unemployment, inflation, closure of educational institutions and alleged irregularities in recruitments and transfers.
The former chief minister alleged that despite being in power for more than a year, the government had failed to address public grievances and was focused only on political interests.
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