'No Eknath Shinde In NC': Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP Of ‘Political Blackmail’ Over Jammu Kashmir Statehood
Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of political blackmail over J&K statehood, denies NC split rumors, and criticizes delimitation favoring BJP before 2024 elections.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with engaging in political blackmail over the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time since taking office in 2024 that the chief minister has launched a sharp broadside against the central government.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir, and especially those who voted for the BJP in the last election, should remember that the LoP and his party engage in blackmail politics. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are being threatened in the name of statehood,” Abdullah said.
The political offensive comes two days after he hinted at launching an offensive after the opposition charged the government with silence on key issues like statehood.
Replying to a query on West Bengal elections, Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered due to delimitation carried out before the 2024 assembly elections. He said that the constituencies were delimited to benefit the BJP and its allies in the union territory. The delimitation was necessitated following the J&K Reorganisation Act in 2019, altering the constitutional map in the union territory.
“Our assembly election is scheduled in 2029. First, we have to see its impact across the country. We have suffered what we had to suffer. We have suffered their delimitation. It was done only to benefit the friends of BJP and BJP. Now let’s see what happens next,” said Abdullah.
The Chief Minister dismissed rumours of implosion, saying they have no Eknath Shinde who would ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the union territory.
This comes as J&K’s BJP leader of opposition Sunil Sharma alleged that the NC will face a split, with many ready to take the mantle of Shinde over cabinet expansion.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shinde is known for orchestrating the 2022 split in Shiv Sena to forge an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra. By leading a revolt with over three dozen party MLAs, he triggered a crisis for the former Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government and subsequently became the deputy chief minister and then the CM.
“Eknath Shinde left (Shiv Sena) because BJP helped him to leave. It is obvious that LoP is impatient to hold the chair of the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Abdullah, reiterating that their legislators are not deserting the party. “I will only say this to LoP. There is no Eknath Shinde in the National Conference,” he added.
A day ago, National Conference ministers, legislators and party functionaries gathered under one roof for a meeting at the party’s Nawah-e-Subah headquarters in Srinagar, ending speculations of any possible defections.
The chief minister said that New Delhi would not restore statehood unless the BJP forms the government in J&K.
“The expansion of the cabinet has stopped because we have not been given the status of a state. The expansion of the cabinet has not stopped because of fear. That is why I say again and again that the LOP proves with its statements that until the BJP does not get a government, they will not let us work properly, and they will not make Jammu and Kashmir a state,” Abdullah added.
Also Read