ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Eknath Shinde In NC': Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP Of ‘Political Blackmail’ Over Jammu Kashmir Statehood

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the distribution of appointment letters under the Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme at SKICC, in Srinagar on April 9, 2026 ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with engaging in political blackmail over the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time since taking office in 2024 that the chief minister has launched a sharp broadside against the central government.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir, and especially those who voted for the BJP in the last election, should remember that the LoP and his party engage in blackmail politics. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are being threatened in the name of statehood,” Abdullah said.

The political offensive comes two days after he hinted at launching an offensive after the opposition charged the government with silence on key issues like statehood.

Replying to a query on West Bengal elections, Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered due to delimitation carried out before the 2024 assembly elections. He said that the constituencies were delimited to benefit the BJP and its allies in the union territory. The delimitation was necessitated following the J&K Reorganisation Act in 2019, altering the constitutional map in the union territory.

“Our assembly election is scheduled in 2029. First, we have to see its impact across the country. We have suffered what we had to suffer. We have suffered their delimitation. It was done only to benefit the friends of BJP and BJP. Now let’s see what happens next,” said Abdullah.

The Chief Minister dismissed rumours of implosion, saying they have no Eknath Shinde who would ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the union territory.