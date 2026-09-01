ETV Bharat / bharat

Oman Examining Ransom-Call Claims In Missing Indian Merchant Navy Captain Case: Centre Tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that authorities in Muscat are examining claims that the family of Indian merchant navy captain Ashish Kumar received ransom calls following his disappearance after a drone or missile attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that DNA profiling of severely burnt mortal remains, believed to be those of Kumar and recovered from the merchant vessel, could not be carried out by the Muscat authorities.

The development came during the hearing of a petition filed by Kumar's wife, Anshu Kumari, who has said that the captain could still be alive due to the failure to obtain a conclusive DNA match and the alleged ransom calls received by the family.

The law officer told the bench that the authorities had been informed about the family's concerns, including claims relating to Kumar's mobile phone. "The bones which were recovered were so burnt that they could not be analysed for DNA matching purposes," the Solicitor General said.