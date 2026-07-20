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Om Birla To Likely Announce Decision On Merger Of Rebel TMC MPs With NCPI Today

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to decide on Monday morning on the proposed merger of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), official sources said.

The Speaker on Saturday approved the merger of six rebel MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, but deferred the decision on the TMC rebels. Birla, however, agreed to provide separate seats for the rebel MPs of the TMC, away from the parent party's lawmakers.

Sources said that the Speaker had asked the rebel TMC MPs to submit certain documents, including the proof of the NCPI's registration with the Election Commission, besides some other documents, which were provided by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to the Speaker's office on Sunday evening.

Sources said that after examining the documents, the Speaker's office is learnt to have conveyed its opinion and Birla is likely to make public his decision on the rebel MPs of the TMC on Monday morning, before the monsoon session begins at 11 am. As many as 20 out of 28 TMC MPs revolted against the TMC leadership following its defeat in assembly elections in West Bengal and joined the NCPI.