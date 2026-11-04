ETV Bharat / bharat

Olympic Gold Medal, Other Awards Stolen From Hockey Stalwart MM Somaya's Bengaluru Home

Bengaluru: Thieves broke into the residence of former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya in Bengaluru and stole an Olympic gold medal, several other sporting awards, gold jewellery, and cash, police said.

Somaya, a member of India's Olympic medal-winning hockey squad, filed a complaint at the Indiranagar police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused and recover the stolen valuables.

Somaya resides in BM Kaval, New Thippasandra, Bengaluru. He had travelled to his hometown in Kodagu with his family on October 25. Taking advantage of the house being unoccupied, two thieves allegedly broke into the residence in the early hours of October 28.

According to the complaint, the stolen items, collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.53 lakh, include a gold medal won at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a silver medal from the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, a bronze medal from the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, and another bronze medal from the 1982 Amsterdam Champions Trophy. Gold jewellery and cash were also stolen.

The burglary came to light around 7.15 AM on October 28, when neighbours noticed that the door of Somaya's house was open and informed him.