Olympic Athlete's Mother 'Hypnotised', Robbed Of Gold And Other Valuables Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Screengrab of CCTV footage and Suraj Panwar (R) ( Uttarakhand Police/Suraj Panwar )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police on Friday said that the mother of Olympic athlete Suraj Panwar was allegedly hypnotised and robbed of gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh by three unidentified persons in Dehradun. The victim, Poonam Panwar, a Forest Department employee stationed in Asharodi, has filed a complaint with the Patel Nagar police following the incident. Citing the complaint, police said the incident took place on Wednesday (January 28) when Panwar left her home on Shimla Bypass for duty in the morning. “While walking near Chandrabani Chowk, she was approached by a man who engaged her in casual conversation and walked alongside her for some distance. Shortly after, another man joined them and claimed to possess occult powers,” they said.