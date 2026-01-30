Olympic Athlete's Mother 'Hypnotised', Robbed Of Gold And Other Valuables Worth Rs 5 Lakh
Dehradun police probe robbery where Olympic athlete Suraj Panwar’s mother was defrauded of gold and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh using hypnotism and witchcraft.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police on Friday said that the mother of Olympic athlete Suraj Panwar was allegedly hypnotised and robbed of gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh by three unidentified persons in Dehradun.
The victim, Poonam Panwar, a Forest Department employee stationed in Asharodi, has filed a complaint with the Patel Nagar police following the incident.
Citing the complaint, police said the incident took place on Wednesday (January 28) when Panwar left her home on Shimla Bypass for duty in the morning.
“While walking near Chandrabani Chowk, she was approached by a man who engaged her in casual conversation and walked alongside her for some distance. Shortly after, another man joined them and claimed to possess occult powers,” they said.
Panwar told police that the second man picked up a piece of paper and dirt from the ground, spat on it and set it on fire, claiming it was a mantra. She alleged that she was then placed under his control and was asked to return with the two men.
“The accused allegedly took her under a tree, removed around Rs 1,100 in cash from her purse and took off the gold jewellery she was wearing. They later threatened to set her house on fire if she did not follow their instructions,” the complaint said.
Suraj Panwar said his mother was defrauded of valuables worth about Rs 5 lakh by three men. "We have CCTV footage also showing the men approaching my mother. We want the police to take strict action and increase security so that such incidents do not repeat," he said.
A case of fraud and deception has been registered at the Patel Nagar police station, said Chandrabhanban Singh, the in-charge. “CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused. Such gangs often use fear of witchcraft to cheat unsuspecting people. The investigation is underway, and further details will be shared once the probe progresses,” Singh said.
