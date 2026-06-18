OLA Cabs Banned In Chandigarh For Six Months
An order by the Chandigarh Transport Department accused ANI Technologies of violation of the provisions of 'Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicle Aggregators Rules, 2025'.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Transport Department has suspended the aggregator license of OLA Cabs parent company, ANI Technologies Private Limited for six months over alleged violation of rules.
An order issued by the department said that the suspension will be effective from Wednesday June 17, 2026. It accused the ANI Technologies of failing to comply with the provisions of the 'Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicle Aggregators Rules, 2025'.
Among the alleged violations, the company has been accused of not following the fare rates set by the company and closing its local office in Chandigarh almost a year ago without notice.
The transport department said that despite ‘show cause’ notices and summons for meetings sent by the administration, no representative of the company appeared. Besides, the prepaid subscription model being run by the company was also found to be against the rules, the order said.
According to the order, there have been continuous complaints from cab drivers about not getting health insurance, training and insurance facilities.
The State Transport Authority has issued a public notice banning OLA cabs' operations in Chandigarh for six months. Booking of rides through the OLA application has also been barred.
The Transport department has warned of strict legal action against operators violating the rules.
The transport authority has also appealed to the people of the city not to book cabs through the OLA app for the time being to avoid any kind of hassle or legal violation. Passengers have been advised to use other cab applications registered with the authority for their convenience.