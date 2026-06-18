ETV Bharat / bharat

OLA Cabs Banned In Chandigarh For Six Months

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Transport Department has suspended the aggregator license of OLA Cabs parent company, ANI Technologies Private Limited for six months over alleged violation of rules.

An order issued by the department said that the suspension will be effective from Wednesday June 17, 2026. It accused the ANI Technologies of failing to comply with the provisions of the 'Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicle Aggregators Rules, 2025'.

Among the alleged violations, the company has been accused of not following the fare rates set by the company and closing its local office in Chandigarh almost a year ago without notice.

The transport department said that despite ‘show cause’ notices and summons for meetings sent by the administration, no representative of the company appeared. Besides, the prepaid subscription model being run by the company was also found to be against the rules, the order said.