ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil Tanker With 22 Indian Crew Members Attacked at Sharjah Anchorage; All Reported Safe: Sonowal

New Delhi: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage on October 9.

Sonowal, in a post on X, further said that he was relieved to share that all 22 Indian seafarers onboard were reported to be completely safe. "We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security," he added.

Sharjah Anchorage is located in the Arabian Gulf in the Dubai area of the United Arab Emirates, according to MarineTraffic.

The incident comes amid concerns over a series of attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region and the Black Sea, prompting India and other countries to call for stronger international cooperation to safeguard maritime trade and crew members.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the objectives of the newly formed Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4), an initiative aimed at bringing maritime stakeholders together to strengthen international cooperation and place the safety of seafarers and commercial shipping at the centre of global discussions.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the group seeks to coordinate countries involved in commercial shipping and the maritime industry, as well as those with significant seafaring communities.