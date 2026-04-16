Oil Rig Worker Suffers Cardiac Arrest Off Kerala Coast; Rescued By Indian Navy In Daring Mid-Sea Op
The 42-year oil rig worker suffered the cardiac arrest at 'Greatdrill Chhaya', an oil rig located approximately 110 kilometers away from the Kochi coast.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a daring mid-sea rescue operation, the Indian Navy saved the life of a 42-year-old employee who suffered a severe heart attack on a deep-sea oil exploration rig.
The swift medical evacuation was carried out from 'Greatdrill Chhaya', an oil rig located approximately 110 kilometers away from the Kochi coast. Following the sudden cardiac emergency that rapidly deteriorated the worker's health, the naval forces intervened to bring him ashore for expert medical care.
According to officials, early Wednesday morning, the Southern Naval Command received an urgent communication stating that an oil rig employee had suffered a severe cardiac illness and required immediate medical assistance. Realizing that transporting the critically ill patient by sea would result in a dangerous loss of time and pose a direct threat to his life, the authorities promptly decided to launch an aerial rescue mission.
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) equipped with state-of-the-art facilities was deployed from INS Garuda, the naval air station in Kochi. Braving adverse weather conditions and formidable maritime challenges, the helicopter flew towards the offshore facility with a specialized medical team on board.
Upon reaching the target without wasting a single minute, the medical personnel conducted a preliminary assessment of the patient's health.
After administering essential first aid, the patient was carefully transferred into the helicopter under strict medical supervision. The aircraft made a rapid return flight and touched down safely in Kochi at 7:02 AM.
The patient was immediately handed over to a coastal medical team that was already on standby at the airport, and he was swiftly shifted to a hospital in Kochi via ambulance for advanced treatment.
This successful mission highlights the formidable capability of the Indian Navy in coordinating critical life-saving operations during unforeseen emergencies, parallel to their mandate of ensuring maritime security.
The operation reaffirms that the Southern Naval Command remains fully equipped and vigilant to tackle any deep-sea crisis. The highly coordinated effort, executed without squandering precious minutes, proved absolutely decisive in saving a human life.
The profound professionalism displayed by the Navy during such critical moments between life and death in the vast ocean has garnered immense appreciation. Notably, the naval force has successfully executed numerous similar rescue operations off the Kerala coast in the past.
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