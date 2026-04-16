ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil Rig Worker Suffers Cardiac Arrest Off Kerala Coast; Rescued By Indian Navy In Daring Mid-Sea Op

Ernakulam: In a daring mid-sea rescue operation, the Indian Navy saved the life of a 42-year-old employee who suffered a severe heart attack on a deep-sea oil exploration rig.

The swift medical evacuation was carried out from 'Greatdrill Chhaya', an oil rig located approximately 110 kilometers away from the Kochi coast. Following the sudden cardiac emergency that rapidly deteriorated the worker's health, the naval forces intervened to bring him ashore for expert medical care.

According to officials, early Wednesday morning, the Southern Naval Command received an urgent communication stating that an oil rig employee had suffered a severe cardiac illness and required immediate medical assistance. Realizing that transporting the critically ill patient by sea would result in a dangerous loss of time and pose a direct threat to his life, the authorities promptly decided to launch an aerial rescue mission.

Indian Navy rescues oil rig employee, who suffered cardiac arrest mid-sea in Kerala (Special Arrangement)

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) equipped with state-of-the-art facilities was deployed from INS Garuda, the naval air station in Kochi. Braving adverse weather conditions and formidable maritime challenges, the helicopter flew towards the offshore facility with a specialized medical team on board.

Upon reaching the target without wasting a single minute, the medical personnel conducted a preliminary assessment of the patient's health.