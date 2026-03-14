Oil Ministry Issues Advisory, Warns Against Sale Of Petrol In Loose Containers
A petrol pump in Tamil Nadu was suspended after fuel was dispensed into a loose container, in violation of the authorities' safety rules.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST|
Updated : March 14, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued an advisory assuring citizens that petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country and there is no need for panic buying.
In a public notice, the Ministry advised consumers not to take or store petrol or any fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, warning that it poses serious safety risks. Authorities also said strict action will be taken against retail outlets violating safety norms while dispensing fuel.
Important advisory for citizens.— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2026
Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks.
Retail outlets have been instructed to… pic.twitter.com/5KtQW5dbnR
The advisory comes amid reports of panic buying and hoarding in some parts of the country following global energy market disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia.
Petrol Pump Suspended For Safety Violation
The Ministry also confirmed that a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu was suspended after fuel was reportedly dispensed into a loose container, which officials flagged as unsafe and in violation of established rules.
The Ministry said, “All retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Any violation will invite strict action.”
Officials reiterated that consumers should not request petrol or diesel in containers, as it is both unsafe and prohibited under safety regulations.
India Has Adequate Fuel Stocks
The Central government stressed that India has sufficient fuel supplies and that there is no nationwide shortage of petrol or diesel.
India currently has a refining capacity of around 258 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and is the fourth-largest refining hub in the world. Officials said the country is self-sufficient in petrol and diesel production, with no imports required to meet domestic demand.
All refineries are operating at high capacity levels, with some even running above 100 per cent utilisation, the government said. Refineries are also maintaining adequate crude oil inventories, while supplies continue through diversified import sources and shipping routes.
Authorities added that no fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the nearly 1,00,000 retail outlets operated by oil marketing companies across the country.
Carrying petrol in loose or unapproved containers, such as plastic bottles, milk cans, or glass jars, is extremely dangerous. Petrol is highly volatile and flammable, and storing it in improper containers can lead to fires, explosions, leaks and health hazards.
Why Carrying Petrol In Loose Containers Can Be Risky?
- Petrol acts as a solvent and can weaken ordinary plastic containers over time, leading to cracks, leaks, and fuel spills that increase fire risk.
- Petrol evaporates quickly and releases vapours that ignite easily. If containers are not sealed properly, fumes can escape and catch fire from a small spark.
- While filling fuel, static electricity can build up. Containers not designed for fuel storage may spark and ignite petrol vapours.
- Loose containers are unstable and can tip over easily. Even a small petrol spill can quickly turn into a serious fire hazard.
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