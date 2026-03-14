ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil Ministry Issues Advisory, Warns Against Sale Of Petrol In Loose Containers

The government advised citizens not to store petrol in loose or inappropriate containers. ( Representational Image/PTI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued an advisory assuring citizens that petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country and there is no need for panic buying.

In a public notice, the Ministry advised consumers not to take or store petrol or any fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, warning that it poses serious safety risks. Authorities also said strict action will be taken against retail outlets violating safety norms while dispensing fuel.

The advisory comes amid reports of panic buying and hoarding in some parts of the country following global energy market disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia.

Petrol Pump Suspended For Safety Violation

The Ministry also confirmed that a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu was suspended after fuel was reportedly dispensed into a loose container, which officials flagged as unsafe and in violation of established rules.

The Ministry said, “All retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Any violation will invite strict action.”