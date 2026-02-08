ETV Bharat / bharat

'Oil Exploration Was Stopped In 2006, Work Started Only After Modi Govt Came To Power': Minister Hardeep Puri

Dehradun: India imports around 85-89 percent of its total crude oil consumption and is the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil, states data from the Ministry of Petroleum. The country's domestic production is very low, approximately 28-30 million metric tons per annum, while consumption has exceeded 240 million tons.

Speaking on India's quest for self-reliance in the oil sector, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was on a visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday, assured that the country will become one of the three to four refinery hubs in the world in the next five to 10 years as large refineries are being set up here.

He pointed out that India's oil requirement was 5 million barrels per day five years ago and today it is 5.6 million barrels per day. The refining capacity, currently 260 million metric tons per year, will increase to 320 million metric tons a year in the next few years because large refineries are being built in the country, he said adding that the capacity could even reach 400 or 450 million metric tons.

"In the coming years, India's daily oil consumption will increase to seven million barrels per day. ​​Considering this, the Ministry of Petroleum had set a target of increasing biofuel blending, which was only 1.4 percent in the country in 2014, to 10 percent by 2022. This target was achieved 5 months ahead of schedule. Furthermore, the target of increasing biofuel blending to 20 percent by 2030 has also been achieved 5 years ahead of schedule," the Union Minister said.