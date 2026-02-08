'Oil Exploration Was Stopped In 2006, Work Started Only After Modi Govt Came To Power': Minister Hardeep Puri
Hardeep Puri said India aims to drill 150 oil wells every year for which, resources and permissions will be provided under Centre's 'Samudra Manthan Yojana'.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Dehradun: India imports around 85-89 percent of its total crude oil consumption and is the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil, states data from the Ministry of Petroleum. The country's domestic production is very low, approximately 28-30 million metric tons per annum, while consumption has exceeded 240 million tons.
Speaking on India's quest for self-reliance in the oil sector, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was on a visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday, assured that the country will become one of the three to four refinery hubs in the world in the next five to 10 years as large refineries are being set up here.
#ViksitBharatBudget2026 पर देहरादून में पत्रकार साथियों से संवाद! https://t.co/fYjnUfL03n— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 7, 2026
He pointed out that India's oil requirement was 5 million barrels per day five years ago and today it is 5.6 million barrels per day. The refining capacity, currently 260 million metric tons per year, will increase to 320 million metric tons a year in the next few years because large refineries are being built in the country, he said adding that the capacity could even reach 400 or 450 million metric tons.
"In the coming years, India's daily oil consumption will increase to seven million barrels per day. Considering this, the Ministry of Petroleum had set a target of increasing biofuel blending, which was only 1.4 percent in the country in 2014, to 10 percent by 2022. This target was achieved 5 months ahead of schedule. Furthermore, the target of increasing biofuel blending to 20 percent by 2030 has also been achieved 5 years ahead of schedule," the Union Minister said.
The Petroleum Minister explained that the dynamics of oil imports is such that even when the domestic production is increasing, due to the overall rising consumption, the country still has to import.
"No work was done in this sector during the 10 years from 2006 to 2016. Work began only after the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. Oil exploration has a long gestation period and requires significant capital expenditure," he said.
Citing the example of Guyana, Puri said they drilled more than 40 oil wells, each costing Rs 1,000 crore. "They drilled 46 wells where nothing was found, but oil was discovered in the 47th well, and the situation changed. In our country, the previous government stopped oil exploration in 2006. For 10 years, nothing was done; only oil was imported, and when prices rose, loans were taken, and the current government is now bearing the burden of that debt," he explained.
"The oil discoveries happening in the Andaman or Godavari basin, or the discoveries made in Bombay High – all of these have increased our oil production, but it's not enough. This increase is only three to four percent. We need to significantly increase this through major discoveries," he added.
"Finding oil and gas is not as important as continuing the exploration. We need to know where to drill the next well so that large quantities of oil are found and it becomes economically viable. Under the Centre's 'Samudra Manthan Yojana' (Ocean Churning Scheme), PM Modi's vision is to provide all the necessary resources and permissions for drilling oil wells. The target is to drill 150 wells every year," the Union Minister said.
Also Read