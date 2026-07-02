ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil Companies Suffered Rs 74,781-Cr Loss On Fuel Sales Amid West Asia Crisis: Puri

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies suffered Rs 74,781-crore losses for selling petrol, diesel and LPG below cost for the period up to June 30 when global crude oil prices spiked in the wake of the West Asia conflict, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

International crude oil prices have come down but companies are still processing crude they bought at the height of the West Asia crisis, Puri told reporters.