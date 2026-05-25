ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil Companies' Losses Down To Rs 600 Cr Per Day Following Fuel Price Hikes

File photo of Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas ( ANI )

New Delhi: The four rounds of petrol and diesel price hike, totalling about Rs 7.5 per litre, have trimmed the losses state-owned oil firms were incurring from selling fuel below cost to close to Rs 600 crore per day, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said on Monday.

The losses on sale of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas LPG were about Rs 1,000 crore per day before the start of the May 15 cycle of price revision.

"It (losses) is slightly less than Rs 600 crore per day," she said.