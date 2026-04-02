ETV Bharat / bharat

Census 2027: Officials To Trek On Ridges, Passes To Track Dhoks, Nomads In JK And Ladakh

Srinagar: In the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, trekking on the ridges and passes will be a tough mission for those engaged in Census 2027.

From scaling the world’s highest motorable pass Umling La sitting at an altitude of 5,798 metres in Ladakh to rugged Margan top in Kashmir at 14,000 feet, census workers are readying to navigate the passes to ensure none is left off the map in the Himalayan region’s isolated pockets.

The massive exercise part of the Census 2027 is aimed at collecting crucial data on the demographics, housing and socio-economic profile of the remote populations residing in Dhoks (mud huts) and makeshift tents. Enumerators will dive deep into these sparsely populated and remotest villages inhabited largely by nomadic tribals and shepherds who migrate to alpine pastures for grazing their livestock. Hundreds of tribals (Bakerwals) shift to the mountains and alpine pastures in May with their livestock and take shelter in Dhoks (mud huts) and makeshift tents.



Director, Census Operations for J&K and Ladakh Amit Sharma said," We are betting on the expertise of native government employees to conquer these rugged terrains. Given the topography and terrain, the native officials are best suited to move in these areas to list Dhoks and Bakerwals (goatherds). These local enumerators, be it teachers or revenue officials, share personal rapport with the mountainous communities and will ensure smooth data collection."

Jammu and Kashmir comprising 20 districts is spread across 6,462 villages, while Ladakh sits on two districts with a largely sparse population in 244 villages. The Census department will deploy 27,000 enumerators in J&K and 593 in Ladakh to collect information.

The field workers will spend a month from June 1 to 30 in their designated villages to record granular household particulars, availability of amenities such as drinking water, toilets, electricity, cooking fuel and internet as well as ownership of assets such as radio, television, refrigerators, computers, two wheelers and four wheelers.