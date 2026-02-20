ETV Bharat / bharat

Marco Rubio To Visit India In Next Few Months, Says Sergio Gor; Goyal Asserts Trade Deal Likely To Be Operational In April

New Delhi: An interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United Kingdom and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.

With New Zealand, the pact is expected to be implemented in September. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India in the next few months, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said. The envoy also said that the India-US trade deal is set to be inked soon.

Gor also described the QUAD coalition as an important grouping for cooperation among its member states. The envoy said India and the US are taking their bilateral ties to the next level. Gor made the remarks on the sidelines of an event at the AI Impact Summit here.

Meanwhile, a three-day meeting between Indian and American officials to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement will begin in the US on February 23, an official said. Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.