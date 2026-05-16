ETV Bharat / bharat

'So-called' Court Of Arbitration Constituted Illegally, India To Hold Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance: MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday reiterated that India does not recognise the legality, jurisdiction, or competence of the Court of Arbitration regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, which the Indian government has kept in abeyance since the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in which 26 civilians were killed.

In response to media queries on matters pertaining to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), where Pakistan had raised its appeal for release of Indus waters, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "The illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has, on May 15, 2026, issued what it termed an award concerning maximum pondage supplemental to the award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). India categorically rejects the present so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements of the illegally constituted CoA. India has never recognised the establishment of this so-called CoA. Any proceeding, award, or decision issued by it is null and void. India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force."

The bilateral Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, divided the waters of the basin's six rivers — Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — between India and Pakistan, while establishing detailed rules for cooperation, data sharing and dispute resolution.