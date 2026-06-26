ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Releases Names Of 6 Soldiers Martyred During 'Operation Sindoor' For First Time

The government releases the names of six soldiers who sacrificed for the nation during Operation Sindoor ( IANS )

New Delhi: Six soldiers of the Indian armed forces, who laid down their lives during 'Operation Sindoor' – India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack against Pakistan in May last year, are set to be immortalised at the National War Memorial. The identities of the six fallen soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice for the nation have been made public for the first time. They include five soldiers from the Indian Army and one sergeant from the Indian Air Force. The names of these martyred soldiers will be inscribed at the National War Memorial in the national Capital. Their names will be engraved on the granite bricks at the memorial.