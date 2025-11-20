Official Panel To Probe Explosion That Hit Kashmir’s Nowgam Police Station, Denies Misleading Claims
A day after the explosion, Ministry of home affairs and DGP Nalin Prabhat announced the explosion was accidental.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 11:13 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a high-level investigation into the explosion that levelled police station Nowgam in Kashmir, police said.
Nine people mainly policemen and government officials were killed in an explosion that shook Srinagar on the night of November 14. These officials alongside a civilian tailor were readying samples for forensic examination of 350 kilograms of explosive material recovered from a terror module linked affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Following the blast, police dismissed sabotage claim, insisting that the explosion was ‘accidental’ at the police station which was investigating the high profile ‘white collar’ terror module comprising of doctors.
A police official said that a high level panel led by Principal Secretary Home Department has been set up to investigate the incident, rejecting “conjectures and efforts to mislead the public”. Kashmir Inspector general of Police VK Birdi, District Magistrate Srinagar Akshay Labroo and a senior Scientist from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory are part of the four member committee.
“Various reports and items have been appearing in the social media, regarding the unfortunate accidental explosion at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar. It is clarified that these are conjectures and efforts to mislead the public,” said a police statement.
A day after the explosion, Ministry of home affairs and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat announced that the explosion was accidental and hence put to rest the terror attack claim.
A police spokesperson reiterated that the “accidental explosion occurred while the process of sample collection from the large cache of recovered explosive for forensic examination was being done by experts from Forensic Science Laboratory”.
In the meantime, the sanitisation of the Nowgam police station and the adjoining residential area continued, keeping the site out of bounds. The police station was at the centre of investigations that unveiled the Jaish-e-Mohammad affiliated terror module after posters appeared in Nowgam area, leading to the larger network of conspirators including doctors. It happened days before Dr Umar Nabi, who blew himself up in a car in Delhi’s Red Fort area. Fifteen people were killed in the blast that is being investigated by National Investigation Agency.
J&K Police handed four prime accused in the attack to NIA, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six. They include Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Qazigund, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow. They have been taken into the custody for interrogation as the agency widened probe into the attack.
Read more