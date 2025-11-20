ETV Bharat / bharat

Official Panel To Probe Explosion That Hit Kashmir’s Nowgam Police Station, Denies Misleading Claims

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a high-level investigation into the explosion that levelled police station Nowgam in Kashmir, police said.

Nine people mainly policemen and government officials were killed in an explosion that shook Srinagar on the night of November 14. These officials alongside a civilian tailor were readying samples for forensic examination of 350 kilograms of explosive material recovered from a terror module linked affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Following the blast, police dismissed sabotage claim, insisting that the explosion was ‘accidental’ at the police station which was investigating the high profile ‘white collar’ terror module comprising of doctors.

A police official said that a high level panel led by Principal Secretary Home Department has been set up to investigate the incident, rejecting “conjectures and efforts to mislead the public”. Kashmir Inspector general of Police VK Birdi, District Magistrate Srinagar Akshay Labroo and a senior Scientist from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory are part of the four member committee.

“Various reports and items have been appearing in the social media, regarding the unfortunate accidental explosion at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar. It is clarified that these are conjectures and efforts to mislead the public,” said a police statement.