ETV Bharat / bharat

'Offence Does Not Involve Moral Turpitude': Kashmir Court Grants Relief To Minor Driver After Conviction

Srinagar: A special traffic court in Srinagar convicted a minor driver for operating a vehicle without a valid licence, while granting him relief under the Probation of Offenders Act.

In his three-page judgment, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik, directed the accused, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a period of one year.



As per court records, Mir, a resident of Budgam's Charar-i-Sharief, was booked under Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The prosecution was represented by Assistant Public Prosecutor Chasfeeda Shafi. “The instant Challan has been presented against the violator for offence under section 3/181 of MV Act 1988 as the violator was found driving vehicle bearing registration number JK-04-K-6597 without driving licence,” the court noted.



Explaining the legal position, the magistrate observed, “No person shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place unless he holds an effective driving license and in case any person is driving vehicles in contravention of section 3 he shall be punished under section 181.” During the hearing, the accused appeared before the court along with his counsel and admitted the offence. The court recorded that the plea was voluntary.



“The violator pleaded guilty and did not claim trial… it is evident that the violator does not want to avail the opportunity to defend himself,” the judge said. In view of the admission, the court proceeded to convict Mir under Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

