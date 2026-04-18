'Offence Does Not Involve Moral Turpitude': Kashmir Court Grants Relief To Minor Driver After Conviction
The directed the accused to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, reports Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Srinagar: A special traffic court in Srinagar convicted a minor driver for operating a vehicle without a valid licence, while granting him relief under the Probation of Offenders Act.
In his three-page judgment, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik, directed the accused, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a period of one year.
As per court records, Mir, a resident of Budgam's Charar-i-Sharief, was booked under Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The prosecution was represented by Assistant Public Prosecutor Chasfeeda Shafi. “The instant Challan has been presented against the violator for offence under section 3/181 of MV Act 1988 as the violator was found driving vehicle bearing registration number JK-04-K-6597 without driving licence,” the court noted.
Explaining the legal position, the magistrate observed, “No person shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place unless he holds an effective driving license and in case any person is driving vehicles in contravention of section 3 he shall be punished under section 181.” During the hearing, the accused appeared before the court along with his counsel and admitted the offence. The court recorded that the plea was voluntary.
“The violator pleaded guilty and did not claim trial… it is evident that the violator does not want to avail the opportunity to defend himself,” the judge said. In view of the admission, the court proceeded to convict Mir under Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
“The violator is accordingly convicted for the commission of offence under Section 181 of Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and propose to sentence the violator to simple imprisonment for three (3) months and fine of Rs 5,000,” the order reads.
However, taking into account his age, lack of prior convictions and the nature of the offence, the court extended the benefit of probation. “Since the offence does not involve any moral turpitude and the violator has not been previously convicted and having regard to his age… the purpose of justice shall be served if the case is considered under Probation of Offenders Act,” the magistrate stated.
The court directed the accused to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a period of one year. It also warned that any violation of the bond conditions would result in the imposition of the original sentence and forfeiture of the bond amount.
The vehicle documents, if any, were ordered to be released in favour of the registered owner. The challan was disposed of and the case consigned to records after completion of formalities.
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