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Off-Line Registration For Amarnath Yatra Begins; LG To Flag Off First Batch From Jammu On Thursday

Pilgrims gather to register ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: Off-line registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra commenced on Wednesday, with hundreds of devotees turning up at the designated centres a day before Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to flag off the first batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here. The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high Amarnath cave shrine is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Pilgrims gather to register ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (PTI) Around four lakh pilgrims have already registered online for the Yatra. Overnight rain, which turned the weather pleasant in Jammu, did little to deter the enthusiasm of the pilgrims, who queued up outside the registration centres from the wee hours to get their passes for the Yatra. The on-the-spot registration for token holders commenced on Wednesday morning, while token distribution continued for the second consecutive day for pilgrims reaching Jammu from different parts of the country. Counters for registration and token distribution have been set up on the Tawi riverfront near the Jammu artificial lake, Geeta Bhawan, Ram Mandir and Bhagwati Nagar. The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp early Thursday. Pilgrims gather to register ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (PTI) Seers gather to register ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (PTI)