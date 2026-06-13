ETV Bharat / bharat

OFCD Case: SEBI Moves SC Against SAT Relief To SICCL Managers, Company Secretary

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court, partially challenging a Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order granting relief to four managers and the company secretary of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL). A vacation bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana is scheduled to hear the plea of SEBI on June 18.

On March 9, the SAT upheld regulatory action by the SEBI against SICCL and dismissed appeals filed by the company and its directors in connection with the alleged illegal issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs). The three-member SAT bench had ruled that the OFCDs issued by SICCL between 1998 and 2008 constituted a public offer, bringing them within SEBI's regulatory jurisdiction.

The tribunal had said that the SICCL mobilised around Rs 14,106 crore from nearly 1.98 crore investors through these debentures during the period. It also held that such a large-scale mobilisation of funds from such a huge number of investors could not be treated as a private placement, as claimed by the company.