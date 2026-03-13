'Of Legal Age, No Conversion, No Love Jihad': Monalisa And Farman On Controversies
The "Kumbh Mela girl" and her husband present her Aadhaar card and birth certificate to refute allegations regarding her age at press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Monalisa Bhosale, who became an internet sensation as the "Kumbh Mela girl", has come forward to dismiss the controversies surrounding her marriage to Farman Khan, presenting her Aadhaar card and birth certificate to refute allegations regarding her age.
Following their wedding on the evening of Wednesday (March 11), at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor, Kerala, rumours had circulated on social media claiming that Monalisa was a minor. In response, she held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, accompanied by her husband Farman and their friend Asam.
"Minor", "Love Jihad" Allegations Refuted
Farman clarified that Monalisa’s date of birth is January 1, 2008, confirming she is of legal age. He also debunked claims that they had eloped, explaining that Monalisa arrived in Kerala 10 days ago for a film shoot, accompanied by her father.
Addressing the "Love Jihad" label used by sections of the media, Farman said that neither of them has converted. "I remain a Muslim and Monalisa remains a Hindu. I believe that all faiths lead to the same truth," he said. Monalisa also addressed confusion over her name, clarifying that she is not "Mona Bhosale", that her name is registered as Monalisa on her Aadhaar card, and Monalisa Bhosale in other official documents.
A Union Born On Film Sets
Monalisa revealed that she was the one who insisted on the marriage to escape family pressure to marry a relative she considered to be a brother. The couple met six months ago during the "pooja" ceremony of the upcoming Malayalam film Nagamma, directed by P Binu Varghese. In the film, Farman plays the antagonist while Monalisa plays the lead actress.
The wedding was conducted according to Hindu rituals, as per Monalisa’s wishes. The couple confirmed that the marriage has been officially registered through the Kerala government’s K-SMART app, and they have received certificates from both the temple and the Poovar Grama Panchayat.
Praise For Kerala’s Secular Fabric
The couple expressed their deep affection for Kerala, describing it as a place where people are treated as human beings regardless of caste or religion. They extended their gratitude to the public and the dignitaries who attended the ceremony, including Minister V Sivankutty, CPIM state secretary M V Govindan, and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim.
Farman noted that they were overwhelmed by the support from the people of Kerala and mentioned that they are considering settling permanently in the state if Monalisa wishes to do so.
Also Read:
WATCH: Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Marries Farman Despite Family Opposition Under Police Protection