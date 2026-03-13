ETV Bharat / bharat

'Of Legal Age, No Conversion, No Love Jihad': Monalisa And Farman On Controversies

Thiruvananthapuram: Monalisa Bhosale, who became an internet sensation as the "Kumbh Mela girl", has come forward to dismiss the controversies surrounding her marriage to Farman Khan, presenting her Aadhaar card and birth certificate to refute allegations regarding her age.

Following their wedding on the evening of Wednesday (March 11), at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor, Kerala, rumours had circulated on social media claiming that Monalisa was a minor. In response, she held a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, accompanied by her husband Farman and their friend Asam.

"Minor", "Love Jihad" Allegations Refuted

Farman clarified that Monalisa’s date of birth is January 1, 2008, confirming she is of legal age. He also debunked claims that they had eloped, explaining that Monalisa arrived in Kerala 10 days ago for a film shoot, accompanied by her father.

Addressing the "Love Jihad" label used by sections of the media, Farman said that neither of them has converted. "I remain a Muslim and Monalisa remains a Hindu. I believe that all faiths lead to the same truth," he said. Monalisa also addressed confusion over her name, clarifying that she is not "Mona Bhosale", that her name is registered as Monalisa on her Aadhaar card, and Monalisa Bhosale in other official documents.

A Union Born On Film Sets