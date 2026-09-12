Odisha's Koraput Coffee Goes Global, Makes It To BRICS Summit Delegates' Kit
Koraput coffee is grown in areas like Laxmipur, Kashipur, Dasmantpur, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Koraput and Pottangi of the district, reports Minati Singha.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's homegrown Koraput coffee made its global debut as it found a place in the kit for delegates at the ongoing 18th BRICS summit at New Delhi.
Tiger Bright, the premium single-origin Arabica coffee grown in the biodiverse tribal hills of Koraput district, has been included in the kit among other regional offerings from different parts of India
Koraput Coffee us cultivated by tribal farmers at a height of 920 metres. It is washed-processed, and roasted to a light-medium profile, which gives it a distinct taste and aroma. More than 1,500 packets of the Tiger Bright blend was sent to New Delhi by the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL) following a request by the Ministry of External Affairs, official sources said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote in his X post: "Over the past few days, I have been speaking about #Odisha on global platforms, inviting the world to see the opportunities, strength and potential of our State. Today, it is especially heartening to see Koraput Coffee telling another side of Odisha’s story at the BRICS India 2026 Summit. This reflects the true spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, giving the strength of our local products a place on the global stage".
He said, "For me, it is a moment of immense pride to see the hard work of our people and the richness of our land being recognized beyond Odisha. This is the Odisha I want the world to know, rooted in its soil, proud of its identity and confident in sharing its story with the world."
Koraput coffee is grown in areas like Laxmipur, Kashipur, Dasmantpur, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Koraput and Pottangi of the district. The international exposure to the brand will strengthen the brand further and benefit the tribal farmers.
Over the past few days, I have been speaking about #Odisha on global platforms, inviting the world to see the opportunities, strength and potential of our State.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 12, 2026
Today, it is especially heartening to see Koraput Coffee telling another side of Odisha’s story at the BRICS India… pic.twitter.com/GzdfPPkjnl
Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said, " Koraput coffee is not just a product, rather it represents the richness of the soil, uniqueness of the agroclimatic conditions of the region and the hardwork of our tribal farmers of koraput district. It is matter of great pride for us that we represent Odisha at the summit of BRICS as a unique product."
Coffee growers of Koraput said the BRICS exposure will take the homegrown brand to bigger platforms and beyond the country. "We are happy and also hopeful that this inclusion in the BRICS kit will provide a wider market to the coffee brand. The coffee not only will give the delegates a distinct aroma and taste but also the story of tribal farmers and their produce," said Bindya badnayak, a coffee grower of Punjisil village in Koraput district.
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