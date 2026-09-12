ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha's Koraput Coffee Goes Global, Makes It To BRICS Summit Delegates' Kit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's homegrown Koraput coffee made its global debut as it found a place in the kit for delegates at the ongoing 18th BRICS summit at New Delhi.

Tiger Bright, the premium single-origin Arabica coffee grown in the biodiverse tribal hills of Koraput district, has been included in the kit among other regional offerings from different parts of India



Koraput Coffee us cultivated by tribal farmers at a height of 920 metres. It is washed-processed, and roasted to a light-medium profile, which gives it a distinct taste and aroma. More than 1,500 packets of the Tiger Bright blend was sent to New Delhi by the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL) following a request by the Ministry of External Affairs, official sources said.



Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote in his X post: "Over the past few days, I have been speaking about #Odisha on global platforms, inviting the world to see the opportunities, strength and potential of our State. Today, it is especially heartening to see Koraput Coffee telling another side of Odisha’s story at the BRICS India 2026 Summit. This reflects the true spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, giving the strength of our local products a place on the global stage".