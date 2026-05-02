ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42.2-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree

Madhusmita’s journey into marathon running began in 2008, soon after becoming a mother. “I started running when my son was just three months old. Then, even completing a 5-kilometre race gave me tremendous confidence because it was like meditation for me, it gave me immense mental relief. But when that confidence turned into a passion I ran a full marathon. My son had become seven months old by then. It was only three years ago that I decided to run wearing a saree,” she recalls. She got so much appreciation that she made it a point to wear a saree in every marathon. "Though initially I was a little skeptical about the response, I was pleasantly surprised when everyone admired me," she adds.

Born to Dr. Nirendra Mohan Jena and Vidyut Jena of Kusupur in Cuttack, who have settled in Manchester since long, Madhusmita was raised in England but her bond with Odisha has remained intact and strong. Married to Bhubaneswar native Sachin Das, she now works as a high school teacher in Manchester.

For most marathon runners, performance gear matters the most but for for Madhusmita, determination to promote handloomers of her home state remained paramount. "For marathoners, comfort wear to run distances should be the first priority. For me, Sambalpuri handloom saree was perfect. And this is not first time I ran in a saree. I have been doing this since last three years," says an elated Madhusmita.

Bhubaneswar: Clad in a vibrant black and crimson-bordered Sambalpuri saree and running shoes, Madhusmita Jena raced through the streets of Manchester amid cheers that shouted in admiration. The 46-year-old made sure her attire - Odisha’s rich handloom saree - with every stride, remained her strength across the finish line, while she completed the 42.2-km Manchester Marathon in 3 hours and 45 minutes. This happened on April 20, 2026, when she broke the previous record and secured a place in the Guinness World Records.

Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree (ETV Bharat)

Her saree marathon three years ago had made her viral across social media and news platforms in India and Odisha in particular. But one day, out of sheer inquisitiveness, she wanted to find if there was any record holder for sporting a saree in marathons. To her surprise, she came across one woman whose timing was three hours and 57 minutes. "I thought I can break this record if I attempt. The choice was deeply personal. And back of my mind, I always wanted to showcase my state's rich handwoven wonders," she narrates.

Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree (ETV Bharat)

On April 20 this year, she joined the race and completed it in three hours and 45 minutes - and there she became the record holder. Her previous timing was four hours and 50 minutes which she bettered with a strong resolve to get into the record books.

Her love for Odisha’s culture has been lifelong. “Since childhood, I have been deeply attached to Odisha’s traditions. Whenever I visited India, I loved wearing sarees,” she said.

Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree (ETV Bharat)

Madhusmita credits her family, especially her two sons for standing by her. “They have always encouraged me to do what I have wished to do. Every morning I wake up early to complete my run on the treadmill but on Saturdays, even before kids wake up I go for my full marathon runs. In fact, if they see me at home early morning they question if everything is well with me,” she says appreciating the constant support of her family members in her pursuit.

Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42.2-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree (ETV Bharat)

For young people, her message is simple. “You can run in whatever you feel comfortable wearing. What matters is not the clothes, but your practice, fitness and dedication. Even for mental wellness marathons or any other sporting activity helps a lot. I would advise everyone to do some physical exercises to keep their mental health in balance,” she exhorts.

Odisha's Madhusmita Jena Sets Guinness Record Running 42.2-KM Manchester Marathon In Sambalpuri Saree (ETV Bharat)

Her April 26 feat was widely reported across national and international press but ask her what is most satisfying and she says, "When my colleagues, school students, my children and family cheer me during my marathon runs, that is fulfilling. But equally satisfying is taking my state's handloomers across the globe, in front of a wide audience who have always marveled at the beauty and artistry of the creations."