India Weather Update: Deep Depression Set To Intensify Southwest Monsoon; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Showers
Heavy to extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms and rough seas are expected as the deep depression strengthens monsoon activity across several states | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A deep depression over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is set to intensify the southwest monsoon across large parts of the country.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over several regions during the next few days.
The weather system, which crossed the West Bengal-north Odisha coast near Digha between 12.30 am and 1.30 am on Monday, is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards across north Odisha, south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours, bringing widespread rainfall and increasing the risk of flooding in several states.
Satellite imagery released by the IMD on Tuesday morning shows a vast cloud mass stretching from the northwest Bay of Bengal into Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining parts of central India. Thick convective cloud bands are also visible over the Himalayan foothills, parts of northeast India and the western coast, indicating that monsoon activity has strengthened over much of the country.
"The Deep Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal close to West Bengal coast moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and is very likely to continue moving across north Odisha, south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its Tuesday morning weather bulletin.
All India Weather Alert
East India: This region is expected to witness the most severe impact of the weather system. Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain on Tuesday, while adjoining Chhattisgarh is also expected to witness intense showers as the deep depression moves inland.
Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with rainfall likely to intensify over Bihar from July 29. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are also expected over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, with the IMD warning of waterlogging, localised flooding and disruption to road transport in vulnerable areas.
Northeast India: This region is also likely to remain under active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya through August 3, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread showers over the coming days. Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely across the region.
The weather office has advised authorities to remain alert as heavy rain may affect low-lying areas and trigger localised flooding, especially in districts that have already received significant monsoon rainfall.
North India: The influence of the deep depression is expected to revive monsoon activity across northern India after a brief lull. According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At the same time, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh may also receive intense showers between July 28 and July 30. Moderate flash flood risk has been forecast for several districts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where heavy rain could trigger landslides and temporary road closures.
Central India: As the deep depression moves inland, central India is expected to come directly under its influence. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region. Chhattisgarh is likely to witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the rain. Continuous showers could lead to waterlogging, rising river levels and flooding in low-lying areas.
Western India: Monsoon conditions are expected to stay vigorous over western India. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch and East Rajasthan during the week. Heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa through August 3, while isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and East Rajasthan. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected at isolated places.
South India: The southern peninsula is expected to remain under the influence of an active southwest monsoon. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. At the same time, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers later this week.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely over Kerala, Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, hot and humid conditions may persist over isolated parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Marine warning, Flash Flood Risk And Climate Concerns
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal, north Andhra Pradesh coast, adjoining central Bay of Bengal and parts of the Arabian Sea as rough sea conditions are expected to persist. Squally winds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are likely along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, while winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected over the north Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining sea areas until the deep depression weakens after moving inland.
The weather system has also heightened the risk of flash floods in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
The IMD warned that heavy rainfall could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging, landslides, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, and advised people to follow official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain. State authorities have been asked to remain prepared, while farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields and postpone irrigation and fertiliser application.
The current weather system also reflects a broader trend of increasingly erratic monsoon behaviour. Experts say warmer sea surface temperatures over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are injecting more moisture into weather systems, often resulting in shorter but more intense spells of rainfall.
While the deep depression is expected to improve rainfall over several regions, it also highlights the growing challenge of managing extreme weather events that can trigger flash floods, urban flooding and landslides.
As the system moves further inland, it is likely to keep monsoon activity vigorous across central, northern, western and parts of southern India over the next few days, making continued monitoring essential.
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