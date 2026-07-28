ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Deep Depression Set To Intensify Southwest Monsoon; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Showers

New Delhi: A deep depression over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is set to intensify the southwest monsoon across large parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over several regions during the next few days.

The weather system, which crossed the West Bengal-north Odisha coast near Digha between 12.30 am and 1.30 am on Monday, is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards across north Odisha, south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours, bringing widespread rainfall and increasing the risk of flooding in several states.

Satellite imagery released by the IMD on Tuesday morning shows a vast cloud mass stretching from the northwest Bay of Bengal into Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining parts of central India. Thick convective cloud bands are also visible over the Himalayan foothills, parts of northeast India and the western coast, indicating that monsoon activity has strengthened over much of the country.

"The Deep Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal close to West Bengal coast moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and is very likely to continue moving across north Odisha, south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its Tuesday morning weather bulletin.

All India Weather Alert

East India: This region is expected to witness the most severe impact of the weather system. Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain on Tuesday, while adjoining Chhattisgarh is also expected to witness intense showers as the deep depression moves inland.

Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with rainfall likely to intensify over Bihar from July 29. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are also expected over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, with the IMD warning of waterlogging, localised flooding and disruption to road transport in vulnerable areas.

Northeast India: This region is also likely to remain under active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya through August 3, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread showers over the coming days. Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely across the region.

The weather office has advised authorities to remain alert as heavy rain may affect low-lying areas and trigger localised flooding, especially in districts that have already received significant monsoon rainfall.

North India: The influence of the deep depression is expected to revive monsoon activity across northern India after a brief lull. According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At the same time, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh may also receive intense showers between July 28 and July 30. Moderate flash flood risk has been forecast for several districts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where heavy rain could trigger landslides and temporary road closures.