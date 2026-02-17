ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Twins Score Identical 285 Marks In JEE Main 2026 After 3 Years' Coaching In Kota

Kota: In the high-pressure performance ecosystem in Kota, known to prep students to crack one of the toughest competitive examinations, twin brothers Masroor and Maharoof from Bhubaneswar in Odisha have emerged high scorers not through competition but collaboration.

Both have secured 285 marks each in Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) 2026, earning an identical 99.9984543 percentile. They appeared the exam in the same shift and scored the same. Their percentiles matched and their academic trajectory too mirrors one another.

After achieving high percentile, now both are eyeing to overcome the next hurdle - Joint Entrance Examination, Advanced (JEE Advanced), with a combined dream of studying Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

In their success, their parents' contribution cannot be overlooked. Their father, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khan, is a physician and in charge of the medical unit at Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar) while mother, Dr. Zeenat Begum, a gynecologist, resigned from her government position at the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited hospital to support both sons during their preparation in Kota.

Though both the parents are doctors, the twins chose mathematics as their core subject. “Biology involves memorisation whereas mathematics is conceptual. It sharpens problem-solving ability and opens the mind,” both explain, one after another. Their parents wanted the children to follow in their footsteps but never imposed it. The final choice rested with the twins and they chose engineering.

Dr. Zeenat Begum has been living in Kota for three years while her husband travels to Rajasthan to spend time with the family once in two months.

In fact, the twins shifted to Kota after Class 9 and have been preparing there since Class 10. According to their father, the Kota system of coaching is the best. “The faculty here is excellent. Doubt-clearing mechanisms are robust. Teachers are accessible anytime. The support structure prevents students from feeling isolated,” he explains.