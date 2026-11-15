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Odisha Teacher Who Went Missing During Cyclone Arnab Found Alive After 15 Days

Odisha Teacher Who Went Missing During Cyclone Arnab Found Alive After 15 Days ( ETV Bharat )

Phulbani: The floodwaters had swept him away, and it was as if the hills had hidden him somewhere. He battled hunger, thirst, and the cold not just for a day or two, but for a full 15 days. In the end, he emerged victorious.

Just when his wife’s tears had run dry, and his family and fellow villagers had lost all hope, Mohan Kumar Maharana, a teacher at the Duba Primary School in Raikia block in Odisha's Kandhamal returned, having defied death itself.

All fears and uncertainties have finally come to an end. His return was not merely surprising; it was nothing short of a miracle. The proverb "If God protects you, no one can harm you" has been proven true in the case of 47-year-old teacher Mohan. Kandhamal district had been experiencing incessant, heavy rainfall under the influence of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab'. That day, Mohan was returning home after school. However, due to heavy rainfall, water was flowing across the road, making it extremely difficult to pass through the strong current. He subsequently went missing, and it was suspected that he might have been swept away by the powerful flow of water. His wife filed a missing person's report at the Raikia Police Station. As days passed, there was no news of the teacher, leaving his family deeply anxious.