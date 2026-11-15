Odisha Teacher Who Went Missing During Cyclone Arnab Found Alive After 15 Days
The teacher was found by locals Balakrishna Charchi near a stream close to Ratingi village, reports Balakrishna Charchi.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Phulbani: The floodwaters had swept him away, and it was as if the hills had hidden him somewhere. He battled hunger, thirst, and the cold not just for a day or two, but for a full 15 days. In the end, he emerged victorious.
Just when his wife’s tears had run dry, and his family and fellow villagers had lost all hope, Mohan Kumar Maharana, a teacher at the Duba Primary School in Raikia block in Odisha's Kandhamal returned, having defied death itself.
All fears and uncertainties have finally come to an end. His return was not merely surprising; it was nothing short of a miracle. The proverb "If God protects you, no one can harm you" has been proven true in the case of 47-year-old teacher Mohan.
Kandhamal district had been experiencing incessant, heavy rainfall under the influence of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab'. That day, Mohan was returning home after school. However, due to heavy rainfall, water was flowing across the road, making it extremely difficult to pass through the strong current.
He subsequently went missing, and it was suspected that he might have been swept away by the powerful flow of water. His wife filed a missing person's report at the Raikia Police Station. As days passed, there was no news of the teacher, leaving his family deeply anxious.
Even after the intensity of the rain subsided, his family members searched extensively for him but could not find any trace of his whereabouts.
On Saturday evening, the teacher was found alive near a stream close to Ratingi village. Upon receiving information about this, Raikia Police Station Officer A. Swarnalata Patra and local residents immediately reached the spot.
Since the location was a hilly and remote area, rescuing the teacher proved to be a major challenge. Nevertheless, through the joint efforts of the police and the local people, he was brought down from the hill using a makeshift stretcher. Mohan was subsequently rushed to the Raikia Health Centre and admitted for treatment. He is currently undergoing medical care at the hospital.
Due to his frail health, he is unable to explain how he reached that location or how he managed to survive there for 15 days. Regardless, the fact that a person who had been missing for 15 days was rescued alive has left everyone astonished. A ray of hope has returned to the family, while the local residents have also expressed a sense of relief.
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