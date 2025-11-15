ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Students Design 5G Surveillance Drone For Army Use In High-Altitude Terrains Of Siachen And LoC

Developed under a recent MoU between NIST University and the Golabandha Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, the prototype marks a major step in student-led defence innovation. The drone can function on private mobile networks, integrate with the Army’s internal internet system in network-shadow regions and transmit video with ultra-low delay, currently 300 milliseconds, with a target of 30 milliseconds.

Berhampur: Engineering students from NIST University, located on the outskirts of Berhampur have built a next-generation 5G-enabled drone that they claim can support the Indian Army in high-altitude border zones like the Siachen Glacier and the Line of Control (LoC). Capable of carrying up to five kilograms, capturing high-resolution 5G video, and staying airborne for 45 minutes, the drone is now in the final testing stage.

Durgeswar Rao said the drone was specifically designed to tackle communication gaps on harsh terrains. “In Siachen and LoC, where private telecom networks do not exist, our drone can integrate with the Army’s local internet and transmit 5G-quality video. This reduces transmission lag and makes surveillance faster and clearer,” he explained.

Berhampur NIST Students Build 5G Drone For Army Use In Siachen And LoC (ETV Bharat)

Rao added that the team also designed features that allow the drone to act as a signal extender for other UAVs, improving surveillance efficiency during multi-drone operations.

According to B.Tech student Om Prasad Dora, the drone can switch between network-based and remotely operated modes. Even in areas with no 5G connectivity, it can function as a semi-autonomous killer drone, that can be controlled from a secure location on the ground. Equipped with GPS, high-capacity batteries, 3X/RX modules, dedicated antennas, and custom-built control software, the drone can operate in difficult terrains.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the university Priyadarsan Patra said that it is a matter of pride that students were contributing to India’s rapidly evolving drone ecosystem. "Across the country, when drones are being used in agriculture, tracking movement of animals and birds, surveying and disaster management, our students have worked on drone innovation as a core research focus area, taking our partnership with the defense institutions to a new level," he added.

The campus has already conducted demonstrations using optical links, radio towers, and private network integration. Preparations are on for an International Conference on Air Defence and Security scheduled for February, where the 5G drone will be showcased.