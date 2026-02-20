ETV Bharat / bharat

Charity Begins On Road: A Good Samaritan's One Hour Free Auto Service Is Saving Lives In Odisha's Sambalpur

His auto-rickshaw, decorated with symbols representing Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian faiths, has also emerged as a moving message of communal harmony on Sambalpur’s streets.

Sambalpur: At a time when compassion does not come easy and people are growing indifferent, a few like Krushnachandra Parida, an auto driver at Dhanupali Chhak, are restoring faith in humanity. Every morning from 9 am to 10 am, he makes sure he offers free transport to poor and helpless patients travelling to the District Headquarters Hospital and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla. This has been his schedule for the past one month, when service is offered without charge and discrimination. For those who cannot afford private fares, particularly when ambulances are unavailable, Krushnachandra's auto becomes the lifeline for many.

Driven by the urge to see a society where no one is left behind, Parida has earlier been a bus driver. But now drives an auto he bought with a loan, to support his family. He has been paying it off in instalments. He initiated this free service after witnessing the immense suffering of underprivileged families struggling to secure transport to the hospital, especially when the 108 ambulance service is unavailable.

"I have seen the harassment of the poor people with my own eyes. I first informed my family and then took advice from the Auto Association," says Parida, who has shared his phone number for people to contact him in advance. "In my eyes, people of all religions are equal. I provide services to everyone, regardless of community or caste".

File photo of district headquarters hospital in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Parida’s selfless work has garnered widespread appreciation with the Odisha Drivers' Association encouraging his efforts. Narendra Nath, a member of the association, highlighted the importance of this initiative, saying that poor patients often face extortionate rates, paying up to Rs 150 for transport.

The initiative has also been fully backed by Parida’s family. His daughter, Aansika Parida, proudly says, ‘"When my father discussed to start this service, we supported it. My father takes poor patients for free and it gives us immense pride.”

Dilip Mahananda, a patient’s relative, who took help of Krushnachandra hailed his effort as a shining example for others to follow. He also emphasized that the auto’s message of religious unity is a welcome step in today’s world.