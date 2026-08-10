Odisha Rajya Sabha MP Hits Back At US Congressman Over FCRA Bill Criticism
Sujeet Kumar said proposed amendments do not target any religion and cited tighter US scrutiny of foreign-funded non-profits, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has written to US Congressman Riley M Moore, rejecting his criticism of India’s proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and saying the proposed changes do not target any particular religion or community.
In a letter addressed to Moore, Kumar said concerns over religious liberty were serious but argued that the proposed amendments were administrative in nature and did not single out any religion or religious community.
“As a Member of Parliament (MP) from India, I deem it my duty to address the concerns and apprehensions that you have highlighted in your statements,” Kumar said, adding that such statements by a sitting US congressman served neither India nor the United States, “least of all the Indian Christians in whose name you claim to have raised the concerns.”
Kumar in his letter dated August 8, particularly rejected any suggestion that the proposed legislation would empower the government to take over churches. He said the Bill contained “no provision” permitting the government to take over churches and did not attach any special provision to a building merely because it was a place of worship.
Indian Christians do not need foreign politicians claiming to speak in their name.— Sujeet Kumar 🇮🇳 (@SujeetKOfficial) August 10, 2026
My letter to US Congressman @RepRileyMoore highlights key facts: Christianity in India is centuries older than in the US, firmly backed by Articles 25–30 of our Constitution. The FCRA Bill… pic.twitter.com/AtmGFteV9W
According to Kumar, the proposed framework concerns the treatment of assets created from foreign contributions when an organisation’s FCRA registration ends. The Rajya Sabha MP said the provisions would apply equally to a temple trust, madrasa, mission hospital, secular development agency, university or wildlife foundation.
Kumar also highlighted what he described as a safeguard for places of worship. Where an asset has permanently vested, wholly or partly, in a place of worship, the designated authority would have to entrust its management to a prescribed person and ensure that the religious character of the place is maintained.
“This safeguard was written in so that a church remains a church, a temple remains a temple and a mosque remains a mosque,” Kumar said.
He further pointed out that the proposed vesting of assets would be provisional and reversible. If an organisation obtains a fresh FCRA certificate, or its registration is renewed or restored, the unused foreign contribution and assets would be returned to it.
Kumar also argued that the Bill would reduce the maximum punishment for FCRA violations from five years to one year and require prior approval of the Central government before an investigation could be initiated.
The MP said the legislation was aimed at addressing an administrative problem involving FCRA registrations that have been cancelled or have lapsed. Citing figures as of July 15, 2026, he said India had 14,449 live FCRA certificates, while 22,498 registrations had been cancelled and another 15,212 had lapsed.
Under Section 15 of the existing FCRA law, Kumar said, assets attached to such registrations vest in a prescribed authority, generally a state government, but the absence of a clear timeline and custodial standards had resulted in assets remaining in legal limbo.
He said the proposed amendment would establish a single authority, introduce a time-bound process and require vested assets to be used for public purposes, while providing for their return if the organisation regularised its FCRA status.
Responding to Moore’s concerns over foreign funding restrictions, Kumar also referred to tighter scrutiny of foreign-funded non-profits in the US. He cited congressional hearings and proposed legislation concerning foreign influence and foreign-funded American non-profit organisations.
Kumar stressed that he was not questioning the US’s right to regulate foreign funding within its borders. Instead, he sought “reciprocal courtesy”, arguing that India’s Parliament was the legitimate institution to debate and legislate on the issue in India.
On the concerns specifically relating to Christians, Kumar said Christianity had a long history in India and that Articles 25 to 28 of the Constitution guarantee freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion. He also cited Article 30, which provides religious minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions.
While acknowledging that the FCRA Bill was open to criticism and scrutiny, Kumar said opposition parties, civil society and citizens had a legitimate constitutional right to examine and criticise it. However, he objected to describing the legislation as “a clear attack against Christians”, calling such characterisation biased and politically motivated.
Kumar also offered to arrange meetings between Moore and Christian institutional leaders in India so that the US lawmaker could hear their views directly.