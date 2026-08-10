ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Rajya Sabha MP Hits Back At US Congressman Over FCRA Bill Criticism

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has written to US Congressman Riley M Moore, rejecting his criticism of India’s proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and saying the proposed changes do not target any particular religion or community.

In a letter addressed to Moore, Kumar said concerns over religious liberty were serious but argued that the proposed amendments were administrative in nature and did not single out any religion or religious community.

“As a Member of Parliament (MP) from India, I deem it my duty to address the concerns and apprehensions that you have highlighted in your statements,” Kumar said, adding that such statements by a sitting US congressman served neither India nor the United States, “least of all the Indian Christians in whose name you claim to have raised the concerns.”

Kumar in his letter dated August 8, particularly rejected any suggestion that the proposed legislation would empower the government to take over churches. He said the Bill contained “no provision” permitting the government to take over churches and did not attach any special provision to a building merely because it was a place of worship.

According to Kumar, the proposed framework concerns the treatment of assets created from foreign contributions when an organisation’s FCRA registration ends. The Rajya Sabha MP said the provisions would apply equally to a temple trust, madrasa, mission hospital, secular development agency, university or wildlife foundation.

Kumar also highlighted what he described as a safeguard for places of worship. Where an asset has permanently vested, wholly or partly, in a place of worship, the designated authority would have to entrust its management to a prescribed person and ensure that the religious character of the place is maintained.

“This safeguard was written in so that a church remains a church, a temple remains a temple and a mosque remains a mosque,” Kumar said.

He further pointed out that the proposed vesting of assets would be provisional and reversible. If an organisation obtains a fresh FCRA certificate, or its registration is renewed or restored, the unused foreign contribution and assets would be returned to it.