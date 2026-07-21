Odisha's PVTGs Need Beyond One-Size-Fits-All, Tailored And Tribe Specific Policy Models
A Utkal University study found persistent health and literacy gaps among Odisha’s PVTGs despite improvements in education, immunisation and family planning, writes Minati Singha.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Nearly 50 per cent of Odisha’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) population is below 19 years of age, offering a strong demographic dividend. However, 39 per cent of the population remains non-literate, more than 50 per cent of adult women and 37 per cent of adult men are anaemic, while 59 per cent of deliveries still take place at home, highlighting persistent gaps in maternal and child healthcare.
These are among the key findings of a comprehensive field study conducted by Utkal University, which also recorded encouraging improvements in family planning, immunisation and access to school education among the state’s most marginalised tribal communities. The study, however, stressed that chronic malnutrition, maternal and child health, anaemia and the growing burden of lifestyle diseases continue to pose serious challenges, calling for tribe-specific development interventions.
The findings are part of the report titled 'Socio-Cultural, Demographic, Nutrition and Health Status of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha,' released by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday.
Prepared by the Centre of Excellence in Studies on Tribal and Marginalized Communities (CoE-STMC), Utkal University, the interdisciplinary study covered 10 of Odisha's 13 PVTGs including Bonda, Didayi, Dongria Kandha, Kutia Kandha, Juang, Paudi Bhuiya, Hill Kharia, Mankidia, Lodha and Lanjia Saora, across the tribal-dominated districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati.
Researchers surveyed 9,222 individuals from 2,041 households, combining ethnographic fieldwork, structured household surveys, anthropometric assessments and documentation of tribal languages, oral traditions and socio-economic profiles.
The report pointed out notable progress in several social development indicators. Family planning awareness has increased to 68 per cent, while access to immunisation and school education has improved across many PVTG communities. The Juang and Dongria Kandha communities have also recorded better antenatal care coverage, and nutritional indicators have shown partial improvement in some groups.
Despite these gains, the report highlights that access to quality housing, sanitation and electricity remains uneven across tribal settlements. It also warns that chronic undernutrition continues to affect children, with height-for-age and weight-for-age indicators remaining below World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.
The study further revealed an emerging burden of non-communicable diseases among PVTGs. Besides widespread anaemia, researchers found increasing incidences of hypertension, prediabetes and other lifestyle-related illnesses among adults. Maternal and menstrual health also remain areas of concern, with only 19 per cent of women reporting the use of sanitary napkins.
Speaking on the findings, Prof. Prasanna Kumar Patra, Coordinator of CoE-STMC, said the resilience of Odisha's PVTGs should not overshadow the pressing health challenges they continue to face. "What stands out most in this study is the sheer resilience of these communities. But that resilience should not obscure how serious the health situation remains. Anaemia in more than half of adult women, high childhood stunting and a home-delivery rate of 59 per cent tell us that basic maternal and nutritional care is still not reaching these communities consistently. These are solvable problems, but they need sustained interventions," he said.
Dr Subhendu Kumar Acharya, Scientist at ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, and co-lead of the study, emphasised that development interventions should be tailored to the specific needs of each tribe instead of adopting a uniform approach.
"Considering the high cultural diversity among the communities, although many of the difficulties and needs of the tribal people are largely similar, a single, one-size-fits-all solution is not useful. There is a need for PVTG-specific and culturally sensitive development plans to address their issues," he said.
The report recommended tribe-specific and gender-sensitive interventions, including migration-sensitive policies, youth capacity-building, expanded land rights, support for agroforestry and non-timber forest produce-based livelihoods, adolescent-friendly reproductive health services, stronger antenatal and postnatal care, universal iron-folic acid supplementation, expanded screening for non-communicable diseases, improved access to safe drinking water and sanitation, and digital preservation of tribal languages and oral traditions. It also called for anti-tobacco and anti-alcohol behaviour-change campaigns.
Highlighting the national significance of the findings, Utkal University has proposed replicating similar interdisciplinary studies in other PVTG-concentrated states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, and eventually expanding the model to cover all 75 PVTGs across the country.
"This report is exactly the kind of evidence-based, field-rooted research a university should be producing in service of the state and the nation. It gives policymakers a clear, current picture of where our PVTG communities stand, their strengths as well as their vulnerabilities, and Utkal University stands ready to extend this model across Eastern India and, eventually, to all 75 PVTGs of the country," Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chandi Prasad Nanda said.
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