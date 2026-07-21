ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha's PVTGs Need Beyond One-Size-Fits-All, Tailored And Tribe Specific Policy Models

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 50 per cent of Odisha’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) population is below 19 years of age, offering a strong demographic dividend. However, 39 per cent of the population remains non-literate, more than 50 per cent of adult women and 37 per cent of adult men are anaemic, while 59 per cent of deliveries still take place at home, highlighting persistent gaps in maternal and child healthcare.

These are among the key findings of a comprehensive field study conducted by Utkal University, which also recorded encouraging improvements in family planning, immunisation and access to school education among the state’s most marginalised tribal communities. The study, however, stressed that chronic malnutrition, maternal and child health, anaemia and the growing burden of lifestyle diseases continue to pose serious challenges, calling for tribe-specific development interventions.

The findings are part of the report titled 'Socio-Cultural, Demographic, Nutrition and Health Status of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha,' released by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday.

Prepared by the Centre of Excellence in Studies on Tribal and Marginalized Communities (CoE-STMC), Utkal University, the interdisciplinary study covered 10 of Odisha's 13 PVTGs including Bonda, Didayi, Dongria Kandha, Kutia Kandha, Juang, Paudi Bhuiya, Hill Kharia, Mankidia, Lodha and Lanjia Saora, across the tribal-dominated districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati.

A woman from Odisha's Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (ETV Bharat)

Researchers surveyed 9,222 individuals from 2,041 households, combining ethnographic fieldwork, structured household surveys, anthropometric assessments and documentation of tribal languages, oral traditions and socio-economic profiles.

The report pointed out notable progress in several social development indicators. Family planning awareness has increased to 68 per cent, while access to immunisation and school education has improved across many PVTG communities. The Juang and Dongria Kandha communities have also recorded better antenatal care coverage, and nutritional indicators have shown partial improvement in some groups.

Despite these gains, the report highlights that access to quality housing, sanitation and electricity remains uneven across tribal settlements. It also warns that chronic undernutrition continues to affect children, with height-for-age and weight-for-age indicators remaining below World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.