Odisha: Pregnant Woman 'Murdered', Minor Brother-in-law Detained
She had fallen in love with Chintu Gouda of K Kharida village two years ago; sitting on dharna before husband's house, she was demanding justice.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Ganjam: A pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday while she was sitting on a dharna in front of her in-laws' house in Ganjam district of Odisha, demanding rights for her daughter, the police said. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Puja Swain of Agastinuagam area under Ganjam police station.
The Hinjili police registered a case and detained the accused brother-in-law. A forensic team reached the spot on Tuesday evening.
According to the statement given by Puja to the media before her death, she fell in love with Chintu Gouda of Kharida village two years ago through social media. After this, the two got married in a Shiva temple at Delang, Puri district. For the past few months, both of them had been living at a rented house in Puri. They have a daughter, with the woman four-month's into another pregnancy.
While both were living in Puri, Chintu had left her 15 days ago after asking her to go back to her family. On this, Puja filed a complaint at Hinjili police station hoping to get justice. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Hinjili police station under case no. 241/26. After this, Chintu’s father, mother and sister were called to the police station.
On Monday, the woman went to her husband's house at Kharida village, demanding justice, and sat on dharna.
On Tuesday, it is alleged that Chintu's minor younger brother Litu beat and stabbed Puja to death with an axe. The body lay there in a pool of blood while Puja's daughter sat next to her and crying.
On receiving the news, the Hinjili police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the Berhampur MKCG Medical College for autopsy. The investigation into the murder is ongoing under the supervision of Asika Sub-district Police Officer Santosh Kumar Jena and Hinjili Police Station Officer Srinivas Sethi.
The police are investigating whether anyone else is involved in this murder. Before her death, the woman had expressed her grief in front of the local media. It was found that she was murdered a few hours later.
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