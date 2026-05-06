ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: Pregnant Woman 'Murdered', Minor Brother-in-law Detained

Ganjam: A pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday while she was sitting on a dharna in front of her in-laws' house in Ganjam district of Odisha, demanding rights for her daughter, the police said. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Puja Swain of Agastinuagam area under Ganjam police station.

The Hinjili police registered a case and detained the accused brother-in-law. A forensic team reached the spot on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement given by Puja to the media before her death, she fell in love with Chintu Gouda of Kharida village two years ago through social media. After this, the two got married in a Shiva temple at Delang, Puri district. For the past few months, both of them had been living at a rented house in Puri. They have a daughter, with the woman four-month's into another pregnancy.

While both were living in Puri, Chintu had left her 15 days ago after asking her to go back to her family. On this, Puja filed a complaint at Hinjili police station hoping to get justice. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Hinjili police station under case no. 241/26. After this, Chintu’s father, mother and sister were called to the police station.