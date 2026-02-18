ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Merchant Navy Cadet Missing At Sea: Family Alleges Lapses By Ship Management Company

Bhubaneswar: The disappearance of 22-year-old merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from a Singapore-flagged vessel on February 3 has snowballed into a high-stakes maritime mystery, with his family levelling serious allegations against the ship management company. They have demanded to treat it as a criminal case, seeking an independent probe. However the Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, that manages the vessel M.V. EA Jersey, has refuted the allegations in a press statement issued late on Tuesday night.

The family levelled the allegations after visiting Singapore on February 15. Sarthak's mother Rashmita Sahoo and his uncle accompanied by senior officials from the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore went to the vessel but were reportedly not allowed to enter Sarthak’s cabin and collect his belongings. Access to other operational areas of the ship was restricted, they further alleged.

Sarthak's grandmother informed the media that when his son and daughter tried to speak with crew members, their officials intervened, without allowing them to check on the vessel. “They packed his belongings and handed them over, saying there was no point on the vessel from where he could have slipped,” she alleged.

The family got the support of the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, who, they said, assured full diplomatic support in the ongoing efforts. Meanwhile, the vessel departed Singapore for Shanghai after completing port formalities.

The All India Seafarers Union has also demanded a DGS-led independent investigation and seizure of onboard evidence to ensure transparency.

Sarthak, a native of Gopalabindha village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, was serving as a deck cadet aboard MV EA Jersey, managed by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management when he went missing on February 3 while the vessel was sailing from Mauritius to Singapore.

His mother, Rashmita Sahoo, a nursing officer in Bhubaneswar, soon appealed to the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Union government requesting urgent intervention in the matter.

“I am a distressed mother seeking urgent help. My son, Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra, has gone missing while on board vessel M.V. EA Jersey on 3rd February during sailing,” she wrote on social media, urging authorities to escalate the matter through diplomatic and maritime channels.

She said, “I spoke to him the previous night. He was completely normal. I am sure my son is alive and trapped in some difficult situation. I request both the Odisha and central governments to bring him back.”

According to information shared with the family, Sarthak was on duty from 4 am to 8 am on February 3. The company reportedly informed them that he left his assigned work around 6 am and returned to his cabin. He was last seen entering his room at about 6.15 am. When he could not be located later, ship authorities initiated onboard checks and alerted maritime rescue agencies.

However, the family claims inconsistencies in the company’s communication. “The first message stated he was last seen entering his cabin. Later, they said he was seen coming out of his cabin holding a mobile phone. These contradictions have made us lose trust,” a family member said.

Sarthak's mother and uncle have alleged that no CCTV footage, Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) extracts or deck logs were shared with them. “We asked for CCTV visuals, scientific examination and even a dog squad to inspect the vessel. None of these were permitted,” they said.