Odisha Man 'Kidnapped' By Rebel Forces In Sudan; Majhi Govt Seeks MEA Intervention For His Safe Rescue

Bhubaneswar: A man from Kotakana village under Tirtol block of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, who had gone to Sudan to earn a livelihood for his family, has allegedly been kidnapped by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), sparking fear and panic among his family members and villagers.

After a video showing Adarsh Kumar Behera surrounded by armed men surfaced, his family back in Kotakana alleged that he has been held captive, and appealed to Odisha Government and the Centre to bring him back.

Adarsh went to Sudan in 2022 to support his family financially. However, after working there for around eight months, when a civil war broke out, he could not return home. The family members said RSF caught him after finding out that he was an Indian.

In a video the family received, 5-7 men with guns can be seen standing near Adarsh and speaking in Arabic. The family alleged that he is being beaten and kept in a forest.

"My son went to Sudan for work three years ago. After 7-8 months, war started, and he got stuck there. Eight days ago, when his company owner was bringing him back, terrorists caught him on the way. They are beating him. We saw a video on someone's phone. I appeal to the government to bring my son back," said his mother Aarti Behera.

His father Kshetrabasi Behera said the company where Adarsh worked closed after the war began and that the employer had been trying to send him home. "My son has now been caught by terrorists. He is being beaten and not given food. He somehow managed to call us once after requesting someone but the call got disconnected within a minute. We request the government to save our son," he said.