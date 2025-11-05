Odisha Man 'Kidnapped' By Rebel Forces In Sudan; Majhi Govt Seeks MEA Intervention For His Safe Rescue
In a video the family received, 5-7 men with guns can be seen standing near Adarsh Behera and speaking in Arabic.
Bhubaneswar: A man from Kotakana village under Tirtol block of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, who had gone to Sudan to earn a livelihood for his family, has allegedly been kidnapped by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), sparking fear and panic among his family members and villagers.
After a video showing Adarsh Kumar Behera surrounded by armed men surfaced, his family back in Kotakana alleged that he has been held captive, and appealed to Odisha Government and the Centre to bring him back.
Adarsh went to Sudan in 2022 to support his family financially. However, after working there for around eight months, when a civil war broke out, he could not return home. The family members said RSF caught him after finding out that he was an Indian.
"My son went to Sudan for work three years ago. After 7-8 months, war started, and he got stuck there. Eight days ago, when his company owner was bringing him back, terrorists caught him on the way. They are beating him. We saw a video on someone's phone. I appeal to the government to bring my son back," said his mother Aarti Behera.
His father Kshetrabasi Behera said the company where Adarsh worked closed after the war began and that the employer had been trying to send him home. "My son has now been caught by terrorists. He is being beaten and not given food. He somehow managed to call us once after requesting someone but the call got disconnected within a minute. We request the government to save our son," he said.
After the matter came to light, Odisha government requested Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking its intervention and immediate steps to rescue and bring Adarsh back. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed senior officials to take all necessary measures and coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Sudan through the Ministry.
Following his instructions, RP Koche, Director General of the State Intelligence Department, has written to the MEA urging prompt intervention to secure Adarsh's release. Similarly, the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi has also written to the Ministry, requesting coordination with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to contact Adarsh and ensure his safe return.
The Chief Minister has also spoken with the family, assuring them that the state government is in touch with the central authorities. He also urged them to remain patient.
Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "He (Adarsh) is safe but there is a danger in bringing him now as there is a civil war going on in Sudan. We have conveyed our request to the Central Government. I will discuss it with the External Affairs Minister myself. He will be rescued soon and return safely."
BJD supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed concerns, and posted on social media saying, "Deeply concerned to know that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha has been kidnapped by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Fashir. I urge Indian Government and the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with Sudan officials for his early release."
Deeply concerned to know that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur District of #Odisha has been kidnapped by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Fashir. Urge Indian Government and the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to intervene into the matter with urgency…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 4, 2025
Meanwhile, Assistant Labour Officer Archita Sahu visited Adarsh's house and spoke to his family in this regard. She said the department had not received any prior information about the incident and would now investigate further.
