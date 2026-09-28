ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: Indian Coast Guard Averts Capsize Of Foreign Chemical Tanker Off Paradip Coast

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday rescued a distressed foreign chemical tanker after it developed an engine failure and rapid ballast tank flooding about 37 nautical miles east-southeast of Paradip in Odisha, an official said.

The Belize-flagged MT Seagull 9, carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil with 23 crew members on board, issued an urgent distress call around 7.30 am on September 27 after its main engine failed and its ballast tank rapidly flooded, causing the vessel to tilt dangerously, the official said.

"Responding swiftly, ICGS Vishwast was immediately dispatched to the scene. Demonstrating high operational readiness, a specialist ICG Damage Control Team boarded the unstable vessel under challenging conditions. Deploying submersible de-flooding pumps and advanced damage-control equipment, the team swiftly arrested the leakage, blanked two damaged seawater pipelines, and contained a third fractured line," ICG chief public relations officer Commandant Amit Uniyal said.

To reinforce the operation, the ICG also diverted a Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) and an additional Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) to the location for enhanced pollution response and round-the-clock monitoring, he said. Through coordination between the specialised team of ICGS Vishwast and the vessel’s crew, cargo transfer and de-flooding operations were carried out simultaneously, stabilising the tanker and eliminating the threat of capsizing, he added.